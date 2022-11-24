ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Possible electrocution death of man investigated in NW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Possible electrocution death of man investigated in NW Miami-Dade 00:25

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m. to the area of the 1000 block of NW 140 Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but there was nothing they could do for the man.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation.

"Though preliminary findings indicate the death may be as a result of electrocution, the official manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office," police said.

