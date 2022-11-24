ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclist, 59, is fined just £2,500 for riding into path of motorbike - causing crash that killed 23-year-old biker

A cyclist has been fined £2,500 for riding into the path of a motorbike and causing the death of the 23-year-old biker.

Garry Kopanycia-Reynolds had been cycling in Poole, Dorset, on December 21, 2021, when he pulled out of a junction without checking the road was clear.

The 59-year-old turned right out of Ringwood Road into Fernside Road at 7.15am and went straight into the path of Callum Clements on his motorbike, who had the right of way.

Mr Clements, 23, sustained fatal injuries after being thrown from his vehicle in the crash and died at the scene, Poole Magistrates' Court heard yesterday.

Kopanycia-Reynolds received life-altering injuries in the incident and was later charged with riding a cycle on a road without reasonable consideration for others, the Bournemouth Echo reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zyqqu_0jMlBkky00
The crash was caused by cyclist Garry Kopanycia-Reynolds pulling out into the path of Callum Clements, who was on his motorbike. Pictured: The crash scene at Ringwood Road in Poole

The paper claimed the trial at the magistrates' court heard Mr Clements had been travelling at around 40mph in a 30mph limit but this could not be used as a defence to the charge.

Kopanycia-Reynolds was found guilty of the offence and fined £2,500 - the maximum penalty.

District Judge Michael Snow said: 'When (the defendant) gets to the junction what is quite clear having viewed the recordings is he doesn't stop.

'He doesn't obviously check. He just cycles straight on and at the point he makes that turn Callum is in the junction itself.'

As well as the fine, the defendant was ordered to pay £450 costs and a victim surcharge of £190.

Dorset Police said: 'The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Callum Clements, was travelling through the junction toward Danecourt Road when he was involved in a collision with the defendant's bicycle, which was turning from Ringwood Road into Fernside Road.

'The collision resulted in the motorcyclist being thrown from his vehicle and he sustained serious injuries.

'Very sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Kopanycia-Reynolds also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.'

PC Leanne Howes, of Dorset Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT), said: 'This is a very sad case that has seen Callum's family lose their loved one and the cyclist involved has also sustained significant life-changing injuries.

'Our investigation was able to prove that the defendant clearly turned in front of the motorcycle, which had right of way, and this resulted in the collision.

'This is a demonstration of the truly awful consequences that can be caused by any road user failing to pay sufficient care and attention.'

