Chesapeake, VA

13newsnow.com

Mother-daughter nursing duo at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital lift each other up

NORFOLK, Va. — Mirna Medina-Gonzalez and Maxine Morales are both nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. But they’re more than just coworkers - they’re also a mother, daughter duo. "What do they call you?" Medina-Gonzalez jokingly asked her daughter, as the two clasped hands. "Mini-me," Morales said...
13News Now

'757 United Prayer Vigil' honors Walmart shooting victims and loved ones

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Sunday, the 757 United Prayer Vigil took place at the Mount Chesapeake. The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors hosted the service in honor of the victims of the deadly Walmart mass shooting and their families. Police said a Walmart team leader killed six people and...
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
Times Leader

Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
13News Now

Thanksgiving crowds keep Norfolk International Airport busy

NORFOLK, Va. — More than two million passengers took to the skies on Sunday following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Last year, Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Authority leaders said they experienced the busiest November in the airport’s history. They expect to report the same record-breaking crowds this year.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
Antelope Valley Press

Walmart shooter left accusatory ‘death note’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart supervisor who shot six co-workers to death at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing co-workers of mocking him, authorities said, Friday. “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake

Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident …. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10. Man in custody...
13News Now

VSP: Train crashes into disabled tractor-trailer on tracks

WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Windsor on Monday afternoon. The Virginia State Police is still investigating what happened to cause the collision. A spokeswoman for the troopers said the scene was at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Route 258. That's near the Dairy Queen.
WINDSOR, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

