Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Related
Hope & Healing: United Way of South Hampton Roads launches fund following Walmart shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Flowers and balloons sit by the taped-off Walmart on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake as a community works to heal. “At a time that we were supposed to be joyful and celebrating Thanksgiving, it was a reminder of pain in our community,” said Kelsey Mohring, a representative with the United Way of South Hampton Roads.
Chesapeake to hold vigil honoring those killed in Walmart shooting
Chesapeake to hold vigil for those killed in Walmart
Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil'
The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is hosting the 757 United Prayer Vigil on Sunday night for those impacted by the recent tragedy at Chesapeake Walmart.
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
13newsnow.com
Mother-daughter nursing duo at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital lift each other up
NORFOLK, Va. — Mirna Medina-Gonzalez and Maxine Morales are both nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. But they’re more than just coworkers - they’re also a mother, daughter duo. "What do they call you?" Medina-Gonzalez jokingly asked her daughter, as the two clasped hands. "Mini-me," Morales said...
Virginia Beach, faith groups partner to offer winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Winter Shelter Program has started taking in adults experiencing homelessness, giving them a warm place to sleep through the cold season. The program is in partnership with several faith organizations in Virginia Beach. The faith groups rotate weekly, feeding and sheltering people who...
13News Now
'757 United Prayer Vigil' honors Walmart shooting victims and loved ones
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Sunday, the 757 United Prayer Vigil took place at the Mount Chesapeake. The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors hosted the service in honor of the victims of the deadly Walmart mass shooting and their families. Police said a Walmart team leader killed six people and...
Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees. The suspect is described as a tall, […]
Times Leader
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
Thanksgiving crowds keep Norfolk International Airport busy
NORFOLK, Va. — More than two million passengers took to the skies on Sunday following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Last year, Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Authority leaders said they experienced the busiest November in the airport’s history. They expect to report the same record-breaking crowds this year.
Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022. If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
13News Now
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk for water transmission main repair work
Antelope Valley Press
Walmart shooter left accusatory ‘death note’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart supervisor who shot six co-workers to death at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing co-workers of mocking him, authorities said, Friday. “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident …. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10. Man in custody...
WTKR News 3
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
VSP: Train crashes into disabled tractor-trailer on tracks
WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Windsor on Monday afternoon. The Virginia State Police is still investigating what happened to cause the collision. A spokeswoman for the troopers said the scene was at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Route 258. That's near the Dairy Queen.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2