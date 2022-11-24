Kayla Harrison spoke out following her PFL finals loss. For three years in a row, PFL’s Kayla Harrison was on top. She was the champion of the PFL lightweight division and had not lost in her professional MMA career. Coming into the 2022 PFL finals, Harrison was a huge favorite. She was facing Larissa Pacheco, whom she had beaten twice before and set to headline the first-ever PFL PPV event. Harrison shockingly lost the bout to Pacheco by unanimous decision and in turn, lost out on the one million dollar prize.

2 DAYS AGO