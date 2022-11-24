Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat
Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
Ali Abdelaziz Says Kamaru Usman ‘Should Be No. 2’ And ‘Ahead Of Islam Makhachev’ In UFC P4P Rankings
Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should’ve put Kamaru Usman at No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The entire MMA world was shocked when Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. However, nobody was more shocked than Usman’s manager and Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, who also couldn’t comprehend why “The Nigerian Nightmare” drastically dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling Face Off at PFL Championships on Friday Night
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo squared off at the 2022 PFL World Championships on Friday night, adding to the speculation that the two are booked for a 2023 scrap inside the Octagon. During an interview with John Morgan, Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that...
Kayla Harrison Speaks Out Following Her PFL Finals Loss To Larissa Pacheco
Kayla Harrison spoke out following her PFL finals loss. For three years in a row, PFL’s Kayla Harrison was on top. She was the champion of the PFL lightweight division and had not lost in her professional MMA career. Coming into the 2022 PFL finals, Harrison was a huge favorite. She was facing Larissa Pacheco, whom she had beaten twice before and set to headline the first-ever PFL PPV event. Harrison shockingly lost the bout to Pacheco by unanimous decision and in turn, lost out on the one million dollar prize.
Eryk Anders wants to keep grappler Kyle Daukaus from a chance to get scrambly at UFC on ESPN 42
With back-to-back losses in his return to middleweight, Eryk Anders doesn’t seem to be putting a lot of pressure on himself. Heading into his Saturday main card opener against Kyle Daukaus (11-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 42, Anders (14-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) isn’t focused on his most recent loss – though he does understand why that’s a frequent topic of conversation.
Paddy Pimblett says Jared Gordon getting 'bingoed' at UFC 282: 'He tries to pitter-patter his way to a win'
Paddy Pimblett predicts he’ll add another knockout to his resume against Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in the UFC 282 co-main event Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On paper, 11-fight UFC veteran Gordon is expected to be Pimblett’s...
Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”
Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
New PFL champ Larissa Pacheco hopes for future fights with Kayla Harrison
With a life-changing $1 million win now in her pocket, Larissa Pacheco already is thinking about future fights against a women’s combat sports legend. Pacheco (19-4) pulled off an all-time MMA upset this past Friday when she outworked Kayla Harrison (15-1) for a unanimous decision at the 2022 PFL Championships in New York. Harrison was a two-time PFL season winner and a huge favorite heading into the fight, which was her third against Pacheco. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, had two previous wins against the Brazilian.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
Conor Mcgregor’s Recovery Spray Reaches Amazon’s Top 10 Seller’s List: ‘I Am Not Surprised’
Conor McGregor boasted about his product’s recent milestone on Amazon. “The Notorious” has been sued by his former teammate over a business deal conflict. Conor McGregor has been teasing his highly-anticipated UFC return but before that, some things have to be cleared first with USADA. While his comeback is being sorted out, “The Notorious” hit his stride in his business venture once again.
ng-sportingnews.com
UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2022 welterweight fight
A pivotal welterweight bout will be taking place during the UFC’s return to Orlando on December 3. Highlighting a stacked card full of potential contenders, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson faces Kevin Holland. The fight will take place inside the Amway Center. This will be the first fight in a year...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury - Alex Pereira, Larissa Pacheco and Brendan Loughnane all in studio - and Jan Blachowicz
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with the 2022 PFL Championships, news and picks. 2 p.m.: Heavyweight...
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik remembers ‘larger than life’ Anthony Johnson: ‘It’s just an unquantifiable loss for the MMA community’
Like the rest of the MMA community, UFC commentator Jon Anik has fond memories of the late Anthony Johnson. On Sunday, Johnson passed away at the age of 38. Anik, having just called UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden the night before, was just as shocked by the news as the rest of the folks around the sport.
