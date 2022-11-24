ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

worldboxingnews.net

Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat

Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
MiddleEasy

Ali Abdelaziz Says Kamaru Usman ‘Should Be No. 2’ And ‘Ahead Of Islam Makhachev’ In UFC P4P Rankings

Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should’ve put Kamaru Usman at No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The entire MMA world was shocked when Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. However, nobody was more shocked than Usman’s manager and Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, who also couldn’t comprehend why “The Nigerian Nightmare” drastically dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
MiddleEasy

Kayla Harrison Speaks Out Following Her PFL Finals Loss To Larissa Pacheco

Kayla Harrison spoke out following her PFL finals loss. For three years in a row, PFL’s Kayla Harrison was on top. She was the champion of the PFL lightweight division and had not lost in her professional MMA career. Coming into the 2022 PFL finals, Harrison was a huge favorite. She was facing Larissa Pacheco, whom she had beaten twice before and set to headline the first-ever PFL PPV event. Harrison shockingly lost the bout to Pacheco by unanimous decision and in turn, lost out on the one million dollar prize.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eryk Anders wants to keep grappler Kyle Daukaus from a chance to get scrambly at UFC on ESPN 42

With back-to-back losses in his return to middleweight, Eryk Anders doesn’t seem to be putting a lot of pressure on himself. Heading into his Saturday main card opener against Kyle Daukaus (11-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 42, Anders (14-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) isn’t focused on his most recent loss – though he does understand why that’s a frequent topic of conversation.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”

Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New PFL champ Larissa Pacheco hopes for future fights with Kayla Harrison

With a life-changing $1 million win now in her pocket, Larissa Pacheco already is thinking about future fights against a women’s combat sports legend. Pacheco (19-4) pulled off an all-time MMA upset this past Friday when she outworked Kayla Harrison (15-1) for a unanimous decision at the 2022 PFL Championships in New York. Harrison was a two-time PFL season winner and a huge favorite heading into the fight, which was her third against Pacheco. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, had two previous wins against the Brazilian.
NEW YORK STATE
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships

On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
MiddleEasy

Conor Mcgregor’s Recovery Spray Reaches Amazon’s Top 10 Seller’s List: ‘I Am Not Surprised’

Conor McGregor boasted about his product’s recent milestone on Amazon. “The Notorious” has been sued by his former teammate over a business deal conflict. Conor McGregor has been teasing his highly-anticipated UFC return but before that, some things have to be cleared first with USADA. While his comeback is being sorted out, “The Notorious” hit his stride in his business venture once again.
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

