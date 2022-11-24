Read full article on original website
Mike White made 'easy things look easy' for the Jets, and it might cost Zach Wilson the locker room
In most quarterback controversies, there is always an economy of language that develops inside football teams. Players get a little more concise about what they prefer in a particular quarterback’s skill set. Coaches tend to speak more bluntly about what’s going right or wrong at the position. Eventually, a chosen leader emerges from the locker room chorus.
Kenny Pickett continues to make strides, Steelers hang on to a late win over the Colts
Before Week 1, there was a report that Mike Tomlin didn't want to start rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett all season. Tomlin is probably glad he didn't stick to that. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going anywhere this season, but they're learning a lot about their rookie quarterback. Pickett had another...
It's time for the Packers to sit Aaron Rodgers and find out if Jordan Love is the future
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, when the Green Bay Packers appeared to have few positives to take away from an embarrassing curb-stomping, a moment of intrigue came from the most unexpected of places. The 2020 NFL draft. Jordan Love, a first-round pick that year who once...
Rams' Allen Robinson to undergo season-ending foot surgery, per Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams’ already-injured roster has suffered another blow. Receiver Allen Robinson will undergo season-ending surgery for a stress fracture in the navicular bone of his foot, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Sunday evening. The navicular bone is a curved bone that connects to the lower part of...
Deshuan Watson reinstated from NFL ban for Browns debut vs. Texans: 'He'll be ready to roll'
Deshaun Watson is officially back. The Browns quarterback suspended 11 games by the NFL amid 24 civil allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct has been reinstated and joined Cleveland's 53-man roster on Monday at the conclusion of his ban. He's been practicing with the team since he was eligible on Nov. 16 and will "be ready to roll" against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefansksi.
Nathaniel Hackett hears upset fans after latest Broncos loss: 'Nobody is as frustrated as I am'
Nathaniel Hackett knows things aren’t going well in Denver. The Broncos' first year head coach, after losing seven of their last eight games, is perhaps in the hottest seat in the league. Following Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where , calls for his job continued to grow louder.
Lamar Jackson deletes insensitive tweet after fan urged Ravens to not sign him to new contract after loss
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't handle a last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars well. Following the game, Jackson sent an insensitive tweet to a fan who urged the Ravens to let Jackson walk once the season was over. Jackson's response, which he deleted hours later, included an insensitive phrase...
Sean McVay takes nasty hit to the head after being blindsided by Rams player running onto field
It's not often an NFL team places its coach on the injury report, but the Los Angeles Rams might need to do that with Sean McVay before Sunday's game is over. McVay took a nasty hit to the head as a Rams player ran out onto the field during the first quarter of Sunday's contest.
Karl-Anthony Towns leaves Timberwolves game with non-contact calf injury
Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game against the Washington Wizards with a non-contact calf injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward collapsed while running up the court during the third quarter. He clutched the back of his right calf and eventually needed help off the floor. He wasn't able to put any weight...
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburton got the rebound and found Nembhard alone on the perimeter, where the Canadian second-round pick from Gonzaga drilled his fourth 3-pointer of the night. Haliburton had 13 assists while rookie Bennedict Mathurin added 23 points for the Pacers, who avoided their first back-to-back losses since October in dramatic fashion. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who were well on their way to their sixth victory in seven games before their defense faltered down the stretch. Davis missed one of two free throws right after the Pacers missed three consecutive layups and tip-in attempts in the final minute, leaving the door open for Nembhard’s eventual heroics.
