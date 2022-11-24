ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Mike White made 'easy things look easy' for the Jets, and it might cost Zach Wilson the locker room

In most quarterback controversies, there is always an economy of language that develops inside football teams. Players get a little more concise about what they prefer in a particular quarterback’s skill set. Coaches tend to speak more bluntly about what’s going right or wrong at the position. Eventually, a chosen leader emerges from the locker room chorus.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Deshuan Watson reinstated from NFL ban for Browns debut vs. Texans: 'He'll be ready to roll'

Deshaun Watson is officially back. The Browns quarterback suspended 11 games by the NFL amid 24 civil allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct has been reinstated and joined Cleveland's 53-man roster on Monday at the conclusion of his ban. He's been practicing with the team since he was eligible on Nov. 16 and will "be ready to roll" against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefansksi.
CLEVELAND, OH
KOKI FOX 23

Karl-Anthony Towns leaves Timberwolves game with non-contact calf injury

Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game against the Washington Wizards with a non-contact calf injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward collapsed while running up the court during the third quarter. He clutched the back of his right calf and eventually needed help off the floor. He wasn't able to put any weight...
The Associated Press

Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburton got the rebound and found Nembhard alone on the perimeter, where the Canadian second-round pick from Gonzaga drilled his fourth 3-pointer of the night. Haliburton had 13 assists while rookie Bennedict Mathurin added 23 points for the Pacers, who avoided their first back-to-back losses since October in dramatic fashion. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who were well on their way to their sixth victory in seven games before their defense faltered down the stretch. Davis missed one of two free throws right after the Pacers missed three consecutive layups and tip-in attempts in the final minute, leaving the door open for Nembhard’s eventual heroics.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy