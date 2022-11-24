ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate protesters at Berlin airport briefly halt traffic after gluing themselves to runway

By Julia Shapero
 4 days ago
Associated Press/Michael Sohn

Climate protesters briefly halted air traffic at a Berlin airport on Thursday after some of them glued themselves to the runway.

The activists, from a group called Letzte Generation, brought air traffic at Berlin Brandenburg Airport to a standstill in protest of flight-related emissions.

“The plane is not a means of transport for ordinary people,” Letzte Generation said in a statement. “Most people — about 80 percent of the world’s population — have never flown in their lives. One affluent percent of the population is responsible for around half of flight-related greenhouse gas emissions.”

Letzte Generation said its protesters informed police of their plans shortly before entering the airport.

The airport had resumed flight operations on its runways as of Thursday evening local time but warned that there would still be delays and urged patience.

Letzte Generation has previously engaged in similar stunts. Two of the group’s protesters last month threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting at the Museum Barberini in Germany in an effort to call attention to the climate crisis.

JL
4d ago

Air control to all planes, please land on the runways that have markers glued to the pavement. We will wash undercarriage before disembarkation.

Golani
4d ago

While the planes circled in holding patterns or delay vectors or delayed on the ground engines idling (which burns about as much at cruise), the planes burned more fuel because of the protesters and the delayed people came to become disgruntled with them.

pick one?
3d ago

Gluing yourself to a runaway boy that was really a smart idea!! Don’t they teach anybody in school anything any more common sense or right from wrong? Seems like most of the stupid protesters started back when they stop enforcing the laws on such insane activities, Trespassing or destroying public property ect. Seems like our country is going back in time instead of moving forward and learning from my mistakes.

