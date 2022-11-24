Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Munster’s ‘Light the Night’ will kick off holiday house lighting competition
MUNSTER, Ind. (November 27, 2022) – The town of Munster, Indiana, is planning a “Light the Night” event at Town Hall on Friday, December 2 to celebrate the holiday season, and kick off the town’s holiday lighting competition, which raises money to fund grants for Munster schools.
‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant
The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
The Independent Newspapers
Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart
Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
thelansingjournal.com
The holidays at Fox Pointe – 2022
LANSING, Ill. (November 26, 2022) – Starting Saturday, December 3, Fox Pointe will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland, complete with a forest of holiday trees decorated by the local community. The Village hopes its third year of tree displays will draw even more sponsors and visitors to Fox Pointe this holiday season.
nwi.life
Community and Tradition Come Together at the Hobart Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
The sounds of Christmas cheer could be heard drifting through downtown Hobart as the city hosted its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday. The event is returning for its second consecutive year after taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents were out in droves. The Tree Lighting event...
Soprano of ‘Too Hot to Handel’ thankful after nearly dying from COVID-19
For the first time in its 17-year run, “Too Hot to Handel,” the popular gospel, jazz and blues version of George Frideric Handel’s holiday classic, will run twice in one year in its digs at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. That means another reunion and more time together...
Woodlawn mourns iconic housing & community advocate Mattie Butler
The third principal of Kwanzaa is Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility. For Mattie Butler, collective work was second nature, while growing up in the Cabrini Green housing development with her parents and five siblings. Witnessing her parents helping others laid the foundation for the work that Butler would perform decades later in the community that she called home for more than 45 years: Woodlawn.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology
The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
classicchicagomagazine.com
A Cause for Sweetness
Once Thanksgiving Day ends, the spirit of the holidays starts to stir up the soul. All the winter commotions of icy winds and snow, conjures up a cozy and warm fireplace with a hot cup of coffee…and of course some warm freshly baked cookies. This helped setup a journey to find a bakery known for their cookies.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time
McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Lois Marie Hillegonds
Lois Marie Hillegonds, nee Van Schouwen, age 80, of Dyer, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, one day shy of her 81st birthday. III John 1:4 was a treasured family verse for her. Beloved wife of almost 62 years to Robert T. Hillegonds. Loving mother to Dale (Camie), Carl (Kristin), Frank (Rachel). Devoted grandmother of Trevor (Emily), Ty (Emily), Jaime (Benjamin) Pirus, Kyle, Derek, Jack (Megan), Luke, Jason, Libby, Jonathon. Adoring great-grandmother to Fern, Theodore, Eowyn and two more on the way. Dear sister of Laura (late Lawrence) Vos, late Doris (late Glen) Chisholm, Susan Van Schouwen, Becky Van Schouwen and Terri (John) Durnbaugh. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dorothy (Scholl) Van Schouwen and her step-mother Jennie (Scholten) Van Schouwen.
Buddy Guy Announces Dates For Chicago Residency
Blues legend Buddy Guy announces the dates for his annual Chicago residency at his blues club.
WSPY NEWS
She talks to the animals who answer back
Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
thelansingjournal.com
Remember Mildred? She’s still doing what she can
LANSING, Ill. (November 27, 2022) – Last year around this time I told you about a phone conversation I had with Mildred. (That’s not her real name — I want to protect her privacy, so I refer to her by my grandmother’s name.) You might remember...
historydaily.org
Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"
(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
National Women of Achievement honors Dr. Carrie Filer Davis posthumously
2022 Founder’s Day keynote speech delivered by Carol Bell. It was a soul stirring National Women of Achievement Founder’s Day 2022 at the Oak Lawn Hilton, Saturday, November 19. Sharing the day with Achiever members were special guests Art Norman, NBC 5 TV anchor and veteran journalist; the Honorable Timothy C. Evans, Chief Judge, Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois; and Reverend Stephen Thurston II, ordained minister and alum of Morehouse College, Northwestern University, and Oxford University. Guests applauded the encouraging and uplifting speakers.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Comments / 0