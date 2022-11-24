Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
WJCL
Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
allongeorgia.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah
Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
wtoc.com
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new black-tie event being added to the local holiday schedule is designed to raise awareness and money for the effort to build homes and change the lives of families in our community. Zerik Samples is the CEO of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. He...
wtoc.com
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Empire hosting Wine and Fries event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue the season of giving, we have another fun opportunity you might enjoy. By turning back the clock, so to speak, for one of those childhood experiences - you can also help kids and their families. Bill Sorochak, the executive director of the Ronald...
wtoc.com
Local church helps put gifts under the tree, hope back in the season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Compassion Christian Church opened their doors to those in need for a free Christmas shopping event Monday. Those who attended were able to fill a stocking and pick out toys for the children in their family as well as grab a holiday meal and some treats for their pets.
WJCL
Santa's Helping Hands: PACK Savannah prepares Stocking and Presents for less fortunate kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Growing up in Savannah, Malena Stone told me she had seen children who were less fortunate than her all the time. When raising her children, she wanted them to appreciate the things that they had and understood that there are children with a lot less. On...
wtoc.com
‘Busy but smooth:’ Thanksgiving travel winds down at Savannah/HHI airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Thanksgiving travel rush is beginning to come to a close, after thousands across our area took to the roads and skies this holiday weekend. A busy but smooth Thanksgiving weekend at Savannah Hilton Head International. That’s how airport officials describe this latest holiday travel rush as tens of thousands were expected to pass through by the time the weekend was over.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns
SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Canady’s Coats For Kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When the cold weather arrives, a lot of children in our area will not be prepared for it because they don’t have coats. The WTOC Hometown Heroes behind Canady’s Coats For Kids are trying to change that by launching their third annual coat drive.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)
At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
hotelnewsresource.com
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Announces $10 Million Renovation
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announces today that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort's existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has officially kicked off this month, with a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact to any other areas allowing guests to enjoy all of the resort's amenities.
wtoc.com
Researchers reveal impacts of Hurricane Ian on Tybee Island’s shoreline
TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - A group with the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography has been busy gathering data about the impact Hurricane Ian, had on Tybee Island’s shoreline. They mapped the shoreline before and after the storm. Since March of 2020, the group has gone out every three...
wtoc.com
Screven Co. farmer offers tips for taking care of your Christmas tree
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For many, the Christmas holidays officially start with the purchase of a fresh tree. But that “real” tree involves more work than just buying it and bringing it home. As you start looking for your perfect Christmas tree, one tree grower said you...
wtoc.com
‘I tried for probably 30 minutes:’ Chatham County 911 Center wait times increasing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do, if you were in an emergency situation and couldn’t get ahold of anyone by calling 911?. Many people in Chatham County are telling us it isn’t just a question, it’s exactly what happened to them. While looking into this...
wtoc.com
First Holiday Market huge hit for Tybee Island businesses
TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island businesses are raving about the success they had in sales at the island’s first-ever holiday market over the weekend. Businesses and vendors who set up shop on Tybrisa Street Saturday had no idea what sales would look like. One business owner said it couldn’t have gone better.
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
wtoc.com
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
wtoc.com
Organization opens interactive trailer to showcase warning signs of substance misuse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County residents have an opportunity to learn more about substance abuse. RX Abuse Leadership Initiative, or RALI CARES, has an interactive trailer open to the public outside The Front Porch facility in Savannah. It’s designed to look like a teenager’s bedroom. Your job...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
