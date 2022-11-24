ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Maintenance begins on the Carol Cropper Bridge in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ky. — Crews will conduct maintenance along the Interstate 275 Carol Cropper Bridge this week, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. Beginning Monday, Nov. 28 crews will close the right lane along the westbound side of the bridge before moving to the right lane on the eastbound side.
PETERSBURG, KY

