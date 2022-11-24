Read full article on original website
Maintenance begins on the Carol Cropper Bridge in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Ky. — Crews will conduct maintenance along the Interstate 275 Carol Cropper Bridge this week, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. Beginning Monday, Nov. 28 crews will close the right lane along the westbound side of the bridge before moving to the right lane on the eastbound side.
Gas main installation prompts lane closures along state Route 747
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Lane closures will take effect along state Route 747 for a gas main installation, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Duke Gas will begin installing a new gas main on state Route 747 just north of Tylersville Road on Nov. 28. Click the video...
Hundreds of apartment residents frustrated after four days without running water
CINCINNATI — Hundreds of tenants at a large apartment complex in Hartwell went four days without water. Residents said there have been several unscheduled water outages in the last few months, but this is the longest they have had to go without water. WLWT's newsroom tip lines received at...
