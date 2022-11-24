Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
- Rankings:
- Offensive Statistics:
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 56.1 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.6 (20th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 6.1 (43rd overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 48.12 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.3 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (36th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Post-Week 5: 4.65
- Post-Week 6: 5.03
- Post-Week 7: 5.17
- Post-Week 8: 5.77
- Post-Week 9: 6.64
- Post-Week 10: 7.28
- Post-Week 11: 7.00
- Post-Week 12: 7.48
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 21, Kentucky 17.
(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
