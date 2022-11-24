ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

- Offensive Statistics:

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 56.1 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.6 (20th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 6.1 (43rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 48.12 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.3 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (36th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08
  • Post-Week 4: 5.71
  • Post-Week 5: 4.65
  • Post-Week 6: 5.03
  • Post-Week 7: 5.17
  • Post-Week 8: 5.77
  • Post-Week 9: 6.64
  • Post-Week 10: 7.28
  • Post-Week 11: 7.00
  • Post-Week 12: 7.48

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 21, Kentucky 17.

