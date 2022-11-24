ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 29

Ella Floyd
1d ago

so beautiful if I had the money to buy this beautiful home. and ranch I really would because I want this place to be mine forever

Reply
9
1st amendment only
1d ago

really bad taste of dark, it take energy and motivation away with brown one of the most disliked colors. I seen alot of very rich ppl with bad taste not knowing how to spend there wealth. this house is one of them. I wonder if they are all the same color.

Reply
4
STANLEY BARR
1d ago

Tyler Perry would make history if he purchased this house...He could actually charge people for admission to tour.....Dolly Parton history would be part of the tour history...Kenny would love that..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
COLUMBUS, OH
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
Clayton News Daily

Who Is Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean?

Dolly Parton is one of the most famous country singers in the world. She got into the industry at a young age, and knows the spotlight like the back of her hand. If you've followed her career, you've come to know a lot about Parton, too. And while her fame and success is all her own doing, there's still a part of her life you probably know almost nothing about: Parton's husband of more than 50 years, Carl Dean. And that’s just the way he likes it. Her famously private hubby has never been a fan of the limelight, almost never appearing in public with his wife, and rarely giving interviews.
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Garth Brooks Wrote for Other Artists

Former American Songwriter cover star Garth Brooks is one of the most successful songwriters and performers in the history of country music—no, in the history of American music, in general. With his giant stadium tours, cowboy hat, and onstage aerobics, Brooks has wowed audiences all over the world with...
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash

What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy