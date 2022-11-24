Read full article on original website
Local Stadium GM begins Toys for Tots drive
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re doing holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy to donate. Stadium GM Superstore in Salem started its annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive. It’s the ninth year the dealership has collected toys that will be given to children in need.
Modified toy giveaway targets special needs development
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came a little early for some kids with developmental disabilities in the area. Mahoning County Educational Service Center was handing out bags of toys for the kids. Families were given a list of toys that have been modified for a child’s special abilities.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
Valley students ‘stock up on socks’ thanks to grant
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A grant has allowed every student in a local elementary school to stock up on socks in time for chillier weather. Over the summer, B.L. Miller Elementary teacher Jeana D’Ostroph noticed that some of her students were opting for socks in lieu of “fun” rewards like candy or trinkets.
Friends of Fido holds 9th “Howlidays” event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit group got in the holiday spirit on Saturday to help out animals. Friends of Fido held its ninth annual “Howlidays” event at Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield. About 45 local vendors were there as part of Small Business Saturday, and guests...
Video shows wild chase and K-9 tracking in Struthers
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers police were pulled into a wild chase on Sunday. It started in the early morning darkness when officers spotted a pickup jumping a curb at Creed Street and Youngstown-Poland Road. At one point, the driver pulled into the parking lot of Lavilla Sports Bar but quickly took off again, heading into a residential neighborhood.
Police, ambulance called to Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Youngstown, which temporarily blocked the roadway. It happened on Oak Hill Avenue near Joseph Street. The road has since reopened. The Youngstown police and fire departments were at the scene, as well as an ambulance.
CityScape’s winter greenery sale helps revitalization efforts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown CityScape held its second annual Winter Greenery Sale — and all the funds are going towards revitalizing the city. It was at Briel’s Greenhouse on South Belle Vista Avenue – the last standing greenhouse in Youngstown. It’s owned and operated by Youngstown Cityscape.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Popular Youngstown BBQ restaurant announces closure
A popular Mahoning Valley BBQ spot has announced its decision to close down. The owners of Fatso's BBQ took to Facebook Sunday morning to announce the closure. In the post, owners cited the burden of food costs and lack of capital to continue. Fatso's BBQ had been serving chicken, ribs,...
Local police dept. to conduct extra patrols during holiday season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department will conduct extra patrols starting from Monday to New Year’s to ensure the public’s safety as the holiday season progresses. Captain Jason Simon with YPD said it’s not unusual to see an increase in thefts and robberies around this...
Crews battle fire at Warren home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday. The home is on Oak Knoll Ave SE. The fire started in a second-floor bedroom. According to the assistant fire chief, no one was home at the time, and they...
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for “reported activity.”. OSHP released its holiday weekend statistics Monday, showing that Mahoning County was...
Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The City of Sharon’s annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus — but a few special moments punctuated the evening. Cheers erupted as Pennsylvania State Rep. Mark Longietti officially lit the city of Sharon’s Christmas tree....
Part of Western Reserve to close starting Monday
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting on Monday, Western Reserve Road between Glenwood Avenue and Market Street will be closed to traffic. It’ll be from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing sewer work in the area. Homes and businesses along the route can still be accessed. One lane...
Sharon celebrates small businesses to kick off holiday season
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – On Saturday, the City of Sharon hosted its annual Small Business Saturday celebration. Their annual event grew a lot this year to include a holiday pop-up shop and more. The pop-up market allowed for local businesses without a physical storefront to sell their items. It...
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
