ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash (Week 13)

It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Eagles make statement vs. Packers

The Week 13 NFL Power Rankings have most of the same teams at the top of the list, but the middle and bottom saw a ton of changes. In a week of football that did not see a ton of high-scoring affairs, plenty of close games were decided late in the fourth quarter, burying some teams as they set their sights on making the playoffs.
ClutchPoints

The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan

Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams

We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Money is the reason Miami Dolphins won’t make throwbacks permanent

As long as Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, throwback uniforms will be rolled out for special games and not be permanent. Why? It’s all about the money, money, money!. Forget about the dollars that Ross sunk into the stadium branding or the giant locker room logo on the ceiling. Forget about the jersey sales and every little logo right down to those in the bathrooms. Ross could eat all that but why would he?
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release

Melvin Gordon is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero. Gordon, a 2-time Pro-Bowler, was released by the Denver Broncos last week. Pelissero also reports that he is expected to sign with the practice squad but “should be active soon.” Melvin Gordon is a productive running back. The 29-year old rushed for […] The post Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
ClutchPoints

Raiders star Josh Jacobs is in a league of his own with insane NFL feat never seen in 103 years

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs looked nowhere near like a man coming off a calf injury. Not with him making history on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs was the biggest thorn in the side of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks, dominating both in the air and on the ground to help the […] The post Raiders star Josh Jacobs is in a league of his own with insane NFL feat never seen in 103 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
