Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops bold take on potential benching for Jordan Love
After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. Rodgers took a massive hit...
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash (Week 13)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers
It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Eagles make statement vs. Packers
The Week 13 NFL Power Rankings have most of the same teams at the top of the list, but the middle and bottom saw a ton of changes. In a week of football that did not see a ton of high-scoring affairs, plenty of close games were decided late in the fourth quarter, burying some teams as they set their sights on making the playoffs.
The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan
Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
Justin Tucker laments missing game-winning 67-yard field goal in Ravens' loss to Jaguars: 'Heartbreaking'
Justin Tucker had a chance to give the Ravens a last-second win over the Jaguars and make NFL history in the process. He came up short in his efforts to do so. Tucker's 67-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the Baltimore vs. Jacksonville game was on the right line, but it came up just short.
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Money is the reason Miami Dolphins won’t make throwbacks permanent
As long as Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, throwback uniforms will be rolled out for special games and not be permanent. Why? It’s all about the money, money, money!. Forget about the dollars that Ross sunk into the stadium branding or the giant locker room logo on the ceiling. Forget about the jersey sales and every little logo right down to those in the bathrooms. Ross could eat all that but why would he?
Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release
Melvin Gordon is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero. Gordon, a 2-time Pro-Bowler, was released by the Denver Broncos last week. Pelissero also reports that he is expected to sign with the practice squad but “should be active soon.” Melvin Gordon is a productive running back. The 29-year old rushed for […] The post Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
Raiders star Josh Jacobs is in a league of his own with insane NFL feat never seen in 103 years
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs looked nowhere near like a man coming off a calf injury. Not with him making history on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs was the biggest thorn in the side of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks, dominating both in the air and on the ground to help the […] The post Raiders star Josh Jacobs is in a league of his own with insane NFL feat never seen in 103 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
