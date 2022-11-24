ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Davis Cup: Australia edge out Croatia to reach final for first time since 2003

Australia booked their place in the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years with a 2-1 victory over Croatia. Borna Coric gave Croatia the upper hand with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first singles rubber, the 26-year-old hitting 19 winners and committing just nine unforced errors.
SkySports

Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star

She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports

Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats

It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
SkySports

Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series

Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports

DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open

England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports

Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature

Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite. Ahead of the...
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

Mikael Lawal becomes British cruiserweight champion with stoppage victory over David Jamieson

Mikael Lawal produced a trademark display of power to become British cruiserweight champion with a stoppage win over David Jamieson. The pair duelled in a thrilling encounter that saw momentum swing back and forth for eight rounds at Alexandra Palace, until Jamieson was forced to retire with what appeared to be a serious injury to his jaw.

