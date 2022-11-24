Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Australian PGA Championship: Cameron Smith takes three-shot lead into final round at Royal Queensland
The home favourite moved a step closer to his third title at the AUD$2m (£1.11m) event. Smith, who won the Open earlier this year, got off to a good start with four of his six birdies coming in the first six holes. The world No 3 struggled on the...
At home, and yet not quite - Cameron Green at the centre of unfamiliar homecoming
He has played just the lone first-class game at the Perth Stadium despite being from Western Australia
SkySports
Davis Cup: Felix Auger-Aliassime hails 'dream come true' as Canada lift trophy for first time in their history
Canada lifted the Davis Cup for the first time in their nation's history after beating Australia in consecutive matches in Malaga. Denis Shapovalov got them off to a winning start with victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-4. The 23-year-old - 18th in the ATP rankings - pulled ahead early against...
SkySports
Davis Cup: Australia edge out Croatia to reach final for first time since 2003
Australia booked their place in the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years with a 2-1 victory over Croatia. Borna Coric gave Croatia the upper hand with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first singles rubber, the 26-year-old hitting 19 winners and committing just nine unforced errors.
SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
SkySports
Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star
She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports
Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats
It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
SkySports
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
SkySports
Ben Stokes wants Jofra Archer 'fit and ready' for The Ashes | Rehan Ahmed a 'very rare talent'
Ben Stokes has welcomed the return of Jofra Archer and hopes to see him fully recovered for The Ashes series next summer. A sequence of injuries has kept Archer out of competitive cricket since last March but he played for the England Lions this week against England in Abu Dhabi.
SkySports
Sir Clive Woodward slams state of English rugby after South Africa loss | 'The game in this country is a total shambles'
Sir Clive Woodward has claimed Saturday's dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham completed the "worst week in English rugby history". England produced one of the lowest points during Eddie Jones' tenure against a Springboks side that was missing their European-based players. The result comes at the end of...
SkySports
Adam Azim takes to the scales for Rylan Charlton clash: 'I will get that victory. I will win it in style'
Adam Azim is stepping up both in headlining tomorrow’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill and when it comes to facing Rylan Charlton, the hardest opponent he's come up against so far in his young career. Before their clash on Sunday the two fighters took to the scales at Alexandra Palace. With...
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports
Tunisia 0-1 Australia: Mitchell Duke's first-half header gives Socceroos first win of World Cup 2022
Australia sparked their World Cup campaign into life thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia, secured by Mitchell Duke's excellent first-half header. The Socceroos, who lost their opening game to France on Tuesday, went into the game knowing another defeat would end their World Cup with a game to spare.
SkySports
Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature
Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite. Ahead of the...
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Open de Espana: Caroline Hedwall wins in Malaga but Linn Grant's third place finish sees her take Race to Costa Del Sol title
Linn Grant came third at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana on Sunday but it was enough to see her win the Race to Costa Del Sol title. Fellow Swede Caroline Hedwall won the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana itself after prevailing in a four-hole play-off against Morgane Metraux.
SkySports
Mikael Lawal becomes British cruiserweight champion with stoppage victory over David Jamieson
Mikael Lawal produced a trademark display of power to become British cruiserweight champion with a stoppage win over David Jamieson. The pair duelled in a thrilling encounter that saw momentum swing back and forth for eight rounds at Alexandra Palace, until Jamieson was forced to retire with what appeared to be a serious injury to his jaw.
SkySports
Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton, Lerrone Richards vs Zak Chelli, Mikael Lawal vs David Jamieson: What time are they in the ring on Sunday? How can I watch?
Adam Azim will face a key test when he takes on Rylan Charlton in the headline bout on the BOXXER: Breakthrough card this Sunday afternoon. The television broadcast will start at 3pm on Sunday (November 27). It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase.
