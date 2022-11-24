ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative things to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers

By Kayla Welytok
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Now that you’ve stuffed your stomach with all those festive foods, maybe you’re thinking about some creative and tasty ways to use those leftovers. Look no further! We’ve gathered some of the tastiest meals that you can make without spending a dime!

Turkey Tostadas

Chef Gonzalo Gonzalez Guzman of Nopalito makes chicken tostadas at home in San Francisco, California, on Monday, June 9, 2015. (Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Who doesn’t love a tasty tostada? Not only are they quick and easy to make, but you will also most likely have some leftovers that will make for the ultimate Thanksgiving snack.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked turkey (cut into bite-size pieces, or 2 cups ground turkey, browned in a skillet and drained)
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning (chili)
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 4 corn tortillas
  • 1/4 cup refried beans (low-fat or fat-free)
  • 1/4 cup Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese (shredded, low-fat)
  • 1/2 cup tomatoes (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup lettuce (shredded)
  • 2 tablespoons onion (chopped)
  • 8 tablespoons taco sauce (1/2 cup)
  • plain yogurt (low-fat or fat-free optional)
  • guacamole (or mashed avocado optional)

Directions:

  1. Wash and prepare vegetables.
  2. In a large skillet, over medium heat, combine turkey, taco seasoning, and water.
  3. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Place tortillas on a cooking sheet. Bake at 375° for 4-7 minutes or until tortillas are crispy.
  5. Spread tortillas with a tablespoon of beans. Top with 1/4 meat mixture and cheese.
  6. Return tortillas to oven to cook for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  7. Top with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and taco sauce. Garnish with yogurt and guacamole, if desired.

This recipe is provided by myplate.gov.

Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21

Leftover Turkey Casserole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzkzk_0jMl40MF00
This June 9, 2014 photo shows easy overnight ham and cheese casserole in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

This hearty casserole can be made with a handful of ingredients, a plus? You most certainly have all the ingredients sitting in your fridge from Thanksgiving!

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices bread, whole wheat
  • 4 ounces cubed turkey
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups milk, 1%
  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup, low-sodium (10.75 ounces)
  • 2 slices bread, whole wheat
  • 2 teaspoons margarine
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, low-fat shredded (or jack cheese)
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise, light

Directions:

  1. Lightly coat a 9x9x2-inch baking dish with vegetable spray. Cut six slices of bread (fresh or day-old) into 1-inch cubes and place half into the bottom of a baking dish.
  2. In a bowl combine turkey, onion, celery, mayonnaise, and pepper. Place mixture over bread crumbs.
  3. Place the remaining bread cubes over the turkey mixture and press down slightly with a spoon.
  4. Combine eggs and milk and pour the mixture over cubes. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  5. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 325°F
  6. Spoon soup over top of casserole.
  7. Spread one teaspoon of margarine on each slice of bread. Cut buttered bread into 1/2-inch cubes and sprinkle on top of the casserole.
  8. Bake for 60 minutes or until the knife comes out clean. Remove from oven and sprinkle cheese over the top. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

This recipe is provided by myplate.gov.

Turkey and Stuffing Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtRIx_0jMl40MF00
A slice of Sweet Onion, Gruyre, and Bacon Quiche is seen in this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2007 photo. A few fat-reducing tricks, like eliminating half the egg yolks usually used, will let you make a full flavor but healthier quiche for your next impromptu holiday gathering. This quiche reheats well and is also great cold. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

This recipe is a bit time-consuming, but the result will be a fan favorite. Plus! It won’t cost you anything, thanks to your leftovers! The only thing you may need to buy is a pie shell!

Ingredients for the filling:

  • 1 cup of crumbled leftover stuffing
  • 1 cup of chopped leftover turkey
  • 1 cup of shredded sharp Cheddar
  • 1/4 cup of parsley leaves, roughly chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for the custard:

  • 1 1/4 cups of half-and-half
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Par-bake the crust according to package directions. Let it cool slightly before adding the filling.

For the filling:

  1. Sprinkle the stuffing and turkey in the par-baked shell. Top with cheddar cheese and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.

For the custard:

  1. Whisk together the half and half, eggs, nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl.
  2. Pour the custard over the filling. Adjust the oven temperature to 350 degrees F and bake until set, 35 to 45 minutes. Let it cool for at least 30 minutes before serving warm or at room temperature.

This recipe is provided by Food Network.

Black Friday store hours in CNY

Hot Turkey Sammys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8Aj7_0jMl40MF00

An all-American staple, the hot turkey sandwich will never fail as the ultimate Thanksgiving leftover creation. Its gooey goodness and collective flavor bring your tastebuds on a journey through Thanksgiving bliss.

This staple can be served between the bread or as an open-faced sandwich.

Ingredients for the potatoes:

  • 2 pounds of potatoes
  • 1/2 cup of sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 3 strips of par-cooked bacon, crisped in the microwave and chopped
  • Salt and pepper

Ingredients for the warm apple-cranberry sauce:

  • 1 cup of store-bought apple sauce
  • 1 (14-ounce) can of whole-berry cranberry sauce

Ingredients for the stuffing (If you don’t have stuffing):

  • 2 slices of whole-grain bread
  • Butter
  • 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil, 1 turn of the pan

Directions:

  1. Preheat a medium skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Place potatoes in a medium pot. Cut larger potatoes in half. Leave smaller potatoes whole. Cover potatoes with water and top with a lid. Place over high heat. When the water boils, salt water and cook potatoes with the lid off the pot for 10 to 11 minutes, or until tender.
  3. Place a second low pot on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Add apple sauce and canned cranberry sauce. Stir to combine and gently heat through about 10 minutes.
  4. Toast 2 slices of whole grain bread and butter heavily, 1/2 tablespoon per slice. Chop into small cubes and reserve.
  5. Add extra-virgin olive oil and sausage meat to a hot skillet. Brown and crumble the sausage with a wooden spoon or heat-safe spatula. Add onions and celery to the skillet, then season with poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper and cook for five minutes. Add bread to the skillet and stir to combine. Dampen the stuffing with chicken stock and turn to combine. Turn off the heat and cover the pan loosely with foil to hold the heat.
  6. Preheat a second skillet over medium heat to prepare turkey and gravy.
  7. Drain cooked potatoes and return to hot pot. Smash with sour cream, butter, and crisp chopped bacon. Season the mashed potatoes with salt and pepper. If they are too thick, thin them out with milk or a splash of broth.
  8. Add two tablespoons of butter to preheated skillet and melt it. Whisk in flour and cook for one minute. Whisk in two cups of stock or broth. Add the poultry seasoning, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of black pepper to the gravy. Allow it to thicken slightly.
  9. Cut roasted turkey meat away from the breast bones of rotisserie turkey breast. If you are using deli turkey, remove it from the packaging and separate the slices. Set turkey into the gravy.

This recipe is provided by Food Network.

Leftover Turkey Shepherd’s Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOcnE_0jMl40MF00
This December 2017 photo shows a shepherd’s pie in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Carrie Crowder/Katie Workman via AP)

This hearty Thanksgiving leftover meal is one to keep in mind when you feel overwhelmed by the leftovers.

The best part of this recipe is that you combine all of you’re leftovers into one pan and bake it hassle-free!

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons of butter ( unsalted)
  • 1 large onion ( chopped)
  • 1 medium green bell pepper ( chopped)
  • 1 medium carrot peeled and chopped
  • 2 stalks of celery ( chopped)
  • ½ teaspoon of dried basil
  • ½ teaspoon of dried thyme
  • salt and pepper ( for taste )
  • 3 cloves of garlic ( minced)
  • 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup of chicken broth
  • 1 cube of chicken bouillon
  • 2 cups of turkey meat (white or dark, chopped into small pieces )
  • ½ cup of frozen peas
  • 4 cups of mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup of mozzarella cheese ( shredded)

Although the recipe says to measure, feel free to tweak it into what you like!

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  2. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat, then add the chopped onion, bell pepper, carrot, and celery. Cook until veggies soften and onion is tender and translucent about 5 minutes.
  3. Add herbs and broth: Add the basil, thyme, salt, pepper, and garlic. Stir well and cook for another 30 seconds until the garlic is aromatic. Sprinkle the flour over the veggies and stir well. Cook for one to two minutes to remove the raw flour taste. Add the chicken broth and chicken bouillon cube and stir to dissolve the cube. Cook for five more minutes until the sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.
  4. Add turkey, and peas, and finish with mashed potatoes: Add the turkey and peas. Stir well and bring the filling back to a boil. Spread the mashed potatoes over the filling and smooth with a spoon. Take a fork and rough up the top a bit then sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.
  5. Bake: Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 30 minutes until the cheese melts and is golden on top and bubbly.
  6. Garnish with parsley if preferred and serve warm.

This recipe was provided by jocooks.com.

