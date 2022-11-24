ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French bulldog named Winston wins best in show at National Dog Show

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
 4 days ago

A French bulldog named Winston has been named best in show at the National Dog Show. Winston has won 78 best in shows throughout his career, according to The National Dog Show .

The show, which is put on by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in Philadelphia, took place on Nov. 19 and 20, but was televised on Thanksgiving.

Each of the 212 dog breeds recognized by the AKC are assigned to one of the seven groups – sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding. Then, the seven group winners compete for best in show.

Winston first won best in his group, the non-sporting group, beating out 20 other breeds, then advanced to compete against the other group winners, according to NBC Sports . In total, he beat out 1,500 dogs for the title.

An English toy spaniel was named reserve best in show, or first runner-up.

In 2020 and 2021, a Scottish deerhound named Claire won , making history as the first to win best in show two consecutive years at the prestigious dog show.

In June, Winston won best in show for his group at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show , and went on to win reserve best in show.

"When you look at a French bulldog and you read the standard, and you see this dog, he fits the standard perfectly," Winston's handler, Perry Payson of Bixby, Oklahoma, said after his win at the National Dog Show.

Winston is co-owned by Payson and NFL player Morgan Fox and his family. Fox, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, tweeted when Winston won in his group during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: "If this is how my parents felt watching my games all these years I apologize."

Three new breeds were added to the National Dog Show roster this year: the Russian toy in the toy group, the Mudi in the herding group, and the Bracco Italiano in the sporting group.

