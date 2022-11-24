ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Herro is questionable on Sunday after playing recently with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Herro is ruled out. Herro's current projection includes 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Chuma Okeke (knee) out Monday for Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Okeke was listed questionable due to left knee soreness, which has kept him sidelined of the last two games. Now, the team has ruled him out for a third consecutive contest. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
numberfire.com

Jamal Cain (illness) available for Heat Sunday

The Miami Heat listed Jamal Cain (illness) as available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Cain will be available for Sunday's game despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. Cain has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Bears to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback versus Jets in Week 12

The Chicago Bears will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Siemian will get the start today as Justin Fields recovers from a painful shoulder injury. Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup this week as the Bears take on one of the toughest defenses in the league so far this season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) will not return for Nets Monday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic and will not return. Simmons played 11 minutes before stepping out of the game, and was ruled out by the team after halftime. Joe Harris started in his place as the team came out for the second half.
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out for Denver on Monday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter was lited doubtful due to a left heel contusion, so this comes as no real surprise. He'll miss another game due to the left heel contusion that had kept him sidelined. Expect another start on the wing for Bruce Brown.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
LOS ANGELES, CA

