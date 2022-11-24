Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Herro is questionable on Sunday after playing recently with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Herro is ruled out. Herro's current projection includes 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) out Monday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Okeke was listed questionable due to left knee soreness, which has kept him sidelined of the last two games. Now, the team has ruled him out for a third consecutive contest. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
Darvin Ham took the blame after the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Monday.
numberfire.com
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
numberfire.com
Jamal Cain (illness) available for Heat Sunday
The Miami Heat listed Jamal Cain (illness) as available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Cain will be available for Sunday's game despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. Cain has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Bears to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback versus Jets in Week 12
The Chicago Bears will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Siemian will get the start today as Justin Fields recovers from a painful shoulder injury. Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup this week as the Bears take on one of the toughest defenses in the league so far this season.
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) will not return for Nets Monday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic and will not return. Simmons played 11 minutes before stepping out of the game, and was ruled out by the team after halftime. Joe Harris started in his place as the team came out for the second half.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out for Denver on Monday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter was lited doubtful due to a left heel contusion, so this comes as no real surprise. He'll miss another game due to the left heel contusion that had kept him sidelined. Expect another start on the wing for Bruce Brown.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
Comments / 0