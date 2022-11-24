CBS's Jim Nantz hits Lions kicker Michael Badgley with ultimate announcer's jinx on Thanksgiving vs. Bills

Commanders QB Carson Wentz understands the team’s decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke and vows to stay ready if and when his number is called again. “I get it,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “It’s part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I’d be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it’s what you sign up for. At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I’ve been happy to see him succeed and what he’s been able to do. I’ll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen.”

2 DAYS AGO