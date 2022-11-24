ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) probable for Sunday's game against 76ers

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is on track to return after sitting out on Friday with an illness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Ross to score 15.5 FanDue points.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out for Denver on Monday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter was lited doubtful due to a left heel contusion, so this comes as no real surprise. He'll miss another game due to the left heel contusion that had kept him sidelined. Expect another start on the wing for Bruce Brown.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Heat list Max Strus (shoulder) as questionable on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus' availability is currently in the air after he missed two games with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Nikola Jovic to see a boost in playing time if Strus is ruled out on Sunday. Strus'...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

CJ McCollum (health protocols) out again Monday for New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it's unclear when he'll be permitted to return to the court. Expect another start at point guard for Jose Alvarado.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) will not return for Nets Monday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic and will not return. Simmons played 11 minutes before stepping out of the game, and was ruled out by the team after halftime. Joe Harris started in his place as the team came out for the second half.
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cory Joseph (illness) questionable for Pistons on Sunday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joseph is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Friday night's contest. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Markelle Fultz (toe) questionable for Orlando on Sunday

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fultz is coming off a left big toe fracture, which is why he's missed the entire season to this point. However, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier

Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy