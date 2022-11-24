Read full article on original website
The Sunday Paper—November 27, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now the next Marvel Studios film up to continue the franchise. Accordingly, we are seeing plenty of news bits here and there about the upcoming film which will feature potential Multiverse Saga Big Bad Kang the Conquerer. Actor Jonathan Majors previously played He Who...
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Strange World’ Directors Reveal Much Darker Version of Film
Strange World, Disney’s next major animated film, is almost in theaters, and it promises to be another joyous, family friendly ride from the House of Mouse. However, according to directors Qui Nguyen and Don Hall, there was almost a version of the movie that was much darker. Speaking exclusively with Murphy’s Multiverse, the veteran creatives were asked if there’d been any unused ideas they wished could have stayed in the movie, or that they hoped people might one day see. Nguyen answered the question first, revealing an early take on the story that involved a lot more violence:
Fan-Favorite Character Confirmed to Return for ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to kick off Marvel Studios Phase 5 when it releases in theaters in February. The third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Quantumania is set to take the Ant-family into the Quantum Realm where they’ll meet the big bad not only of their film but also of the Multiverse Saga: Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror. The first two films in the franchise were smaller in scale, which means Quantumania will take the family into uncharted territory as the film will have “a profound effect on the MCU“, according to returning director Peyton Reed. However, heading into uncharted territory doesn’t mean some familiar faces from the franchise won’t return for the adventure.
James Gunn Reveals ‘Lord of the Rings’ Inspiration For ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Animation
James Gunn made a triumphant return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Designed as an ode to classic Christmas shorts, Gunn crafted a sweet, heartfelt, and authentic new entry in the Guardians mythos with all the proper trappings to ring in the season. Among these delightful tropes, as unexpected as it may have been, was a series of flashbacks done with a familiar animation style. Rotoscoping, a type of animation made popular by notable filmmaker Ralph Bakshi, is a process in which scenes are filmed in live-action and then traced onto animation cells. The result is a cartoon with a uniquely real-world feel.
New Look at Vulture Wings From Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’
In the last few months, plenty of news has come out about Sam Raimi’s now-legendary unmade sequel, Spider-Man 4. Thanks to a new book, Sean O’Connell’s With Great Power, fans received a heap of fresh information on what could have been with actor John Malkovich and his intended role, the villainous Vulture. The antagonist, who would end up being portrayed by Michael Keaton in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, was set to engage the film’s titular hero in multiple aerial set pieces, which likely would have made for some spectacular moments on the big screen. Unfortunately, all that’s ever been made public from those scenes are the original pieces of concept art, which at least gave Spider-Man diehards a decent idea of what Malkvoich’s Vulture would have looked like.
Legendary Finds New Partner in Sony, ‘Dune’ and MonsterVerse Remain with Warner Bros.
Hollywood is going through a massive change once again, as another surprise development has shown its hands. Long-time Warner bros. collaborator, Legendary Entertainment has seemingly moved on and has a new partner in Sony Pictures. As such, the production company will distribute and market their films globally with Legendary East still handling China. It also means all home entertainment and TV distributions will be handled by their new partner.
‘Willow’ Brought Together Two of the Original Movie’s Cast for the First Time
The upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Willow serves as a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. The series introduces a slew of young, new characters and while the main focus of the plot is a quest that features the new group, the series is still very much connected to the film and includes the return of several characters from it. Warwick Davis, who was just 17 years old when he first played Willow Ufgood, and Joanne Whalley, both of whom shared the bulk of the screentime of the film with Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan, are back to reprise their roles. Despite Kilmer’s iconic hero not being able to return, one other memorable character does make a return for Willow: the roguish Brownie Rool, played by Kevin Pollack.
James McAvoy Opens Up on Possible Return in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
The moment the announcement dropped that Avengers: Secret Wars was on the horizon, many were excited on who may make an appearance. Anyone is possible in the wide multiverse that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened, especially after seeing former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again reprise their iconic roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
It’s Time for Old King Thor to Join the MCU
I am Thor Odinson. King of a broken Asgard. Last of all the gods. And today I will try yet again to see Valhalla. I vaguely remember how this started, so long ago, with a dead god floating in the sea and later a little girl’s prayer on a world without gods, and now this is how it ends. With blood and thunder, with hammer and sword, with one last stand at the gates of heaven. Whatever happens now, whatever my fate, know that I face it like a god.
‘Strange World’ Stumbles at Box Office
This year’s Thanksgiving box office was less than stellar with the new titles struggling to pull in audiences. Strange World, Disney’s latest animated film, was originally projected to earn around $30 million over the holiday weekend. Instead, the film looks to have debuted with just $18.6 million, which would make for one of the worst openings for an animated Disney film in modern times. The film, of course, had a poor CinemaScore working against it – having earned a B CinemaScore – a first for Disney Animation – and poor word of mouth from audiences.
Emilia Clarke’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Skrull Identity Rumored to be Revealed
Marvel Studios’ next Disney Plus streaming series, Secret Invasion, is being billed as a paranoid spy thriller and as information about it has slowly trickled out, life is imitating art. Just one month after an official Marvel site revealed Emilia Clarke’s character as Abigail Brand, a new rumor points in an entirely different direction. Or does it…?
The Fate of Elora Danan Became the Core of the D+ Series ‘Willow’
In creating a sequel series 30+ years out from the 1988 film, Willow executive producer and writer Jon Kasdan had quite a bit to sort through before getting started. Kasdan, who grew up a fan of the film, started the wheels in motion toward the series while on the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story with Ron Howard and Warwick Davis, including trying to determine what would be at the core of the series. While the mysterious absence of Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan plays a key role, Kasdan explained that it was the fate of another character that got the ball rolling.
[SPOILER] Was Always Part of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Script
In case you haven’t had a chance to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet, here’s a spoiler warning for one of the biggest moments in the film. Watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been quite an emotional experience, as you can feel that this film acts as a way for the cast and crew to digest the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. At the end of the film, not only does Shuri finally find a way to digest her grief but also uses it as a way to move on as Wakanda’s new Black Panther. Yet, that wasn’t the only big moment when the credit rolled and we were introduced to Nakia and T’Challa’s son, Prince T’Challa.
From Egypt to Japan: Exploring ‘God of War’s Future Beyond ‘Ragnarok’
The Norse saga of the long-running franchise God of War has come to an end with God of War: Ragnarok. Kratos and his son Atreus have faced down the Norse gods, taken down Odin and seemingly freed a land under his iron fist. Yet, the second entry in this revival hasn’t truly answered every question that was left open from the events in this new duology of games. We still don’t know who blew the horn in 2018’s entry, what exactly the mask was all about or even if there’s more to that bizarre tear that rippled through reality. Kratos’ vision leaves us wondering if his story is truly over, or it’s just only begun. Luckily, there are some hints on what could be in store for players.
Shuri Wasn’t Always the Next Black Panther in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a big deal out of who would take over the mantle moving forward, as director Ryan Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole decided to honor their friend Chadwick Boseman by having his character T’Challa face a similar fate. The film has become a way for many to cope with the events that happened and the film became a beautiful tribute to grief and having memories of loved ones live on in our minds.
