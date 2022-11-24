ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) will not return for Nets Monday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic and will not return. Simmons played 11 minutes before stepping out of the game, and was ruled out by the team after halftime. Joe Harris started in his place as the team came out for the second half.
numberfire.com

Cory Joseph (illness) questionable for Pistons on Sunday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joseph is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Friday night's contest. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Scottie Barnes (knee) now probable Monday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has been upgraded from questionable and is trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been upgraded, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit.
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cavs shift Robin Lopez back to bench Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not list Robin Lopez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers are working Isaac Okoro back into the starting lineup for Monday's game, with Evan Mobley taking over for Lopez at the 5. Lopez will work off of the bench tonight.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba

Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com

Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
DETROIT, MI

