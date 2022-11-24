Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month
Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for storm debris next month the sites opened shortly after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury residential development replacing The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach
A Chicago developer will use the property from The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach, which sold for $7,000,000, to complete a luxury residential development. When people in the area hear about Gulfside Twelve, a new development with prices starting at just under $4,000,000 a unit, they’re concerned about the direction the beach might be heading in.
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs
The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
WINKNEWS.com
Chiquita Blvd closed for road-widening project in Cape Coral
Just in time for your morning drive, road work will slow you down in Cape Coral. This week the north and southbound lanes of Chiquita Boulevard between Kismet Parkway and Northwest 27th Street will be closed. It could last for the whole week. The roads will be closed for a...
WINKNEWS.com
Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies
High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am. Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will...
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses opening on Sanibel and Captiva after Hurricane Ian
Business owners on Sanibel and Captiva are finally able to open their doors which is some great news they’ve waited a while to hear. Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, many people would describe the areas as a wasteland causing multiple places to close. Matt...
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
Man riding tricycle hit on State Road 82
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured after being struck by a car Sunday morning. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on State Road 82 near East of Buckingham road. According to Fort Myers Police Department PIO, the roadway will remain closed until an investigation is completed. The pedestrian was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center trauma center as a trauma alert.
nomadlawyer.org
SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET
Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
denisesanger.com
Best Camping on Florida Beaches
Camping on Florida Beaches: What you need to know. Do you want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life? Love camping in beautiful destinations? If so, then camping on the miles of coastline and miles of beaches of Florida are just what you need. There’s nothing quite like...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year
Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
Marconews.com
A dance with Mother Nature: Hideaway dredging project balances human, natural aims
The Tigertail/Sand Dollar habitat was already in trouble – and then Hurricane Ian blew through. Now a roughly $4 million project is underway to restore the health of the system and water flow – but the work is under the gun to be completed before the beginning of nesting season for sea turtles and birds on May 1.
Despite warnings from local leaders, Fort Myers Beach a hot spot for Thanksgiving
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fl. (WBBH) – The Thanksgiving tradition of trading in turkey and stuffing for sunshine and sand continues on Fort Myers Beach, even after Hurricane Ian. Dozens of families set up shop along the shore to celebrate Thanksgiving, despite warnings from local leaders. “Our official stance, in...
More Explores: Cubans Be Like… Restaurant
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cubans Be Like… is a restaurant that transports you to Cuba right here in SWFL!. Owners Angel and Yolanda Figueredo say they wanted to bring “the flavor and culture of Cuba” to this side of Florida. Their menu is a large spread...
Mysuncoast.com
Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
