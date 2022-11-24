ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matlacha, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs 

The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Chiquita Blvd closed for road-widening project in Cape Coral

Just in time for your morning drive, road work will slow you down in Cape Coral. This week the north and southbound lanes of Chiquita Boulevard between Kismet Parkway and Northwest 27th Street will be closed. It could last for the whole week. The roads will be closed for a...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies

High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am. Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will...
GLADES COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses opening on Sanibel and Captiva after Hurricane Ian

Business owners on Sanibel and Captiva are finally able to open their doors which is some great news they’ve waited a while to hear. Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, many people would describe the areas as a wasteland causing multiple places to close. Matt...
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man riding tricycle hit on State Road 82

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured after being struck by a car Sunday morning. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on State Road 82 near East of Buckingham road. According to Fort Myers Police Department PIO, the roadway will remain closed until an investigation is completed. The pedestrian was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center trauma center as a trauma alert.
FORT MYERS, FL
nomadlawyer.org

SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET

Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
SARASOTA, FL
denisesanger.com

Best Camping on Florida Beaches

Camping on Florida Beaches: What you need to know. Do you want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life? Love camping in beautiful destinations? If so, then camping on the miles of coastline and miles of beaches of Florida are just what you need. There’s nothing quite like...
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year

Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
VENICE, FL

