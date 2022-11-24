Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat
Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
worldboxingnews.net
Ref admits cheating TWICE for Manny Pacquiao in WBC interview
Carlos Padilla Jr. is in the eye of a storm after laughing about helping Manny Pacquiao to cheat his way to victory against Nedal Hussien in 2000. Padilla, who like Pacquiao is Filipino, allowed the eight-weight champion extra time to recover, which ordinarily would have seen his fellow countryman counted out.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
Boxing Scene
Prograis: Jose Ramirez Been Ducking Me For 5 Years; Now I Got This Belt, He Wanna Fight Me
Regis Prograis smiled as a reporter read a message Jose Ramirez sent him for the newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion. Prograis realizes he has something Ramirez wants now and understands that their fight seems inevitable. According to the WBC’s rules related to fights for vacant championships, Prograis must make...
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Franklin: A Lot of Americans Talk Sh!t; That’s Even Better For Me
Dillian Whyte generally prefers feeling like the underdog anytime he steps inside the ring. Objectively speaking, however, the Jamaican-born, London-based Briton will be the clear betting favorite when he takes on Michigan’s Jermaine Franklin this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is hoping to bounce back from his brutal knockout at the hands of countryman Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight title bout in April.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It’s A Real Pick ‘Em Fight
Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout, Jose Sanchez Charles Set To Collide in Hidalgo, Texas
Former WBA super welterweight world champion Austin Trout (35-5-1) is back in action on December 9th in Hidalgo, Texas. Trout will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) over 8 rounds topping the card co-promoted by Legacy Sports Management and Undisputed Pound 4 Pound Ent, live on ESPN KnockOut. Trout defeated Romanian,...
Boxing Scene
Patrick Teixeira Returns With 1st Round Knockout, Calls Out Munguia, Fundora, Madrimov
Patrick Teixeira returned home and to the win column with his latest ring appearance. The hope in the year ahead is to return to the contender stage. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist ended a three-fight skid with a first-round knockout of Venezuela’s Adrian Perez this past Saturday at Hotel Golden Park in Sorocaba, Brazil. A double right hook put Perez down and out at 2:10 of the opening round, leaving Sao Paolo’s Teixeira with his first win on home soil since April 2018 and his first win of any kind since outpointing then-unbeaten Carlos Adames in their November 2019 interim WBO title fight.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
Boxing Scene
Jermaine Franklin: I Felt Like I Got Robbed; Down For Rematch If Whyte Will Give It To Me
Jermaine Franklin appreciated the respect Dillian Whyte showed him by raising Franklin’s arm in the ring after their fight Saturday night. That didn’t prevent Franklin from feeling like referee John Latham raised the wrong heavyweight’s arm after the official decision was announced at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Franklin argued afterward that he did enough to upset Whyte in their 12-round fight, which Whyte won by majority decision.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Hopes Tyson Fury Clash Happens at Some Point in 2023
Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is hoping to face domestic rival Tyson Fury in 2023. The two sides were in talks, more than once, for a big money showdown. For one reason or another, their discussions fell apart. Fury returns this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when he...
Boxing Scene
Hearn On Joshua: Fighting Whyte, Fury, Wilder in 2023 Would Be a Fantastic Year
Promoter Eddie Hearn has an ambitious plan for his star heavyweight, even if its feasibility is no sure thing. The Matchroom head says he believes Anthony Joshua, the former heavyweight champion from London, could have a sterling 2023 if he ends up fighting a combination of Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder.
BBC
Bowling arena renamed in honour of world champion Julie Forrest
An indoor bowling arena in the Scottish Borders has been renamed in honour of multiple world champion Julie Forrest. Players gathered at Teviotdale Indoor Bowling Arena in Hawick to pay tribute to the four-times world champion. Ms Forrest, 54, became a member of the club shortly after it opened in...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Manager Eager To Strike Joshua Deal, Holds Nose on Joshua-Whyte Rematch
Shelly Finkel, the co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says his client is ready and willing to fight Anthony Joshua next. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has heavy interest in that fight - but he wants the British star to have a comeback bout first. Joshua has dropped decisions...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Maybe Dillian Fights In February, March, AJ Fights Franklin; Then In Summer At Wembley
Eddie Hearn isn’t certain whether Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua will fight next. Their promoter hopes, of course, that the worst-case scenario is that Joshua and Whyte will partake in one bout apiece prior to their rematch taking place sometime next summer at Wembley Stadium in London. Hearn even suggested that Joshua, the former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion, could face American Jermaine Franklin next, now that Franklin legitimized himself as a contender against Whyte on Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Will Attempt To Make Canelo vs. Ryder in May at Emirates Stadium
Super middleweight contender John Ryder may have won the lottery on Saturday night at the O2 Arena, when he picked up an upset win over Zach Parker to capture the vacant WBO interim-title. Ryder, who was the betting underdog, was declared the winner after Parker broke his hand and was...
Boxing Scene
Yoseline Perez Wins Gold at 2022 Youth World Championships
Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) proved tonight what she has been saying since arriving in La Nucia, Spain to compete at the 2022 Youth World Championships. Perez picked up the featherweight gold medal following the referee stopping the bout during the first round against Asya Ari of Germany, the 2022 Youth European Champion.
