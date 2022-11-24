Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson (hip) active for Week 12
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is available for Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson has been upgraded to available and will play against Jacksonville on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.2 targets against the Jaguars. Devin Duvernay (hamstring) is also available. Robinson's Week 12...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will not return Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a calf injury in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards and will not return. Towns suffered a non-contact calf injury in Monday's game and had to be helped to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Hopefully Towns will be able to make a swift and full recovery.
numberfire.com
Scottie Barnes (knee) now probable Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has been upgraded from questionable and is trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been upgraded, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
Darvin Ham took the blame after the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Monday.
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) will not return for Nets Monday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic and will not return. Simmons played 11 minutes before stepping out of the game, and was ruled out by the team after halftime. Joe Harris started in his place as the team came out for the second half.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) upgraded to probable Sunday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus was originally listed questionable due to a shoulder impingement. However, on the latest injury report, he is now labeled with a probable tag. Expect him to play. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle (ankle) out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Thybulle will miss his third game after leaving Tuesday's contest with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Magic team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Georges Niang should see more minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
CJ McCollum (health protocols) out again Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it's unclear when he'll be permitted to return to the court. Expect another start at point guard for Jose Alvarado.
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (calf) on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant will make his start for the Lakers after Anthony Davis was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 19.6 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Bryant's projection includes...
