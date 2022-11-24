Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Young MO hunters harvest 2,881 deer in late youth portion of deer hunting season
(KBSI) – The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season. The youth portion was from Nov. 25-27. Young hunters are ages 6-15. Of the 2,881 deer harvested, 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were...
kbsi23.com
Illinois’s SAFE-T Act attracts supporters, detractors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Just shy of two years now, Illinois’s SAFE-T has been a law unbeknownst to many. The Act – which stands for “safety, accountability, fairness and equity-today – was signed into law February 2021 by Gov. JB Pritzker. The 800-page criminal justice reform...
Comments / 0