navalnews.com
Repair Work on Russian Aircraft Carrier is “on schedule”
Work to repair and upgrade the Project 1143.5 heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov (NATO reporting name: Kuznetsov-class) is proceeding on schedule, the ship may be delivered to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2024, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov said. Rakhmanov said at the...
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
generalaviationnews.com
The Complete Remote Pilot updated
Now in its second edition is “The Complete Remote Pilot,” a book for those interested in obtaining a Remote Pilot Certificate, which is required to operate drones for commercial use. The book covers specifics on drone terminology, regulations, airspace and navigation, airport and off-airport operations, radio communication procedures,...
Flying Magazine
Wheels Up, AirMed Launch Medical-Travel Services Partnership
Wheels Up will launch a new membership tier that features the enhanced product offering from AirMed. [Courtesy: Wheels Up]. Wheels Up (NYSE: UP) announced Tuesday it is partnering with medical transport provider AirMed to bring a range of medical-travel services to Wheels Up members and their families. As part of...
techaiapp.com
Rafael’s ‘Drone Dome’ counter-UAS system wins Pentagon certification
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office approved the “Drone Dome” system, made by a unit of Israel’s Rafael, for C-UAS as a Service contracts, following tests at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. Drone Dome, which demonstrated detection, identification and soft-kill capabilities...
navalnews.com
BAE Systems Starts Floating Off First Type 26 Frigate
Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes, will undertake a series of complex manoeuvres that will move her from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard, onto a barge before being towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland. Once in position, the float...
maritime-executive.com
Carrier USS Ford Completes Brief First Deployment
The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has returned to Naval Station Norfolk after finishing a 52-day "service-retained" deployment, her first since her delivery in 2017. During her deployment, the carrier trained with warships from multiple allied navies, and she called in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Plymouth, UK. She...
techeblog.com
University of Zurich Develops AI Racing Drone, Pits it Against Human Pilots
There’s ion propulsion drones, and then this AI racing drone, developed by University of Zurich researchers. Human drone pilots were invited to the Robotics and Perception Group for a friendly race, with each one getting pit against various AI drones, starting with one using 36 tracking cameras. The camera...
SpaceNews.com
Viasat wins $325 million U.S. Special Operations Command contract
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Operations Command awarded Viasat a $325 million contract to provide communications equipment and networking services over the next five years, the Pentagon announced Nov. 22. Viasat, a satellite operator and global communications services provider based in Carlsbad, California, will support USSOCOM’s program executive office...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Condor offers Inmarsat’s GX Aviation high-speed inflight broadband service for passengers onboard
Condor is renewing its long-haul fleet with 18 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, all of which will be delivered with GX Aviation as a linefit installation. Condor, a German charter airline has selected Inmarsat’s high-speed GX Aviation inflight broadband for its upcoming fleet of Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, with passengers able to enjoy service from later 2022. The German leisure carrier is renewing its long-haul fleet with 18 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, all of which will be delivered with GX Aviation as a linefit installation.
helihub.com
Vita Aerospace Delivers Vita Rescue System to UAE
Vita Aerospace (Vita) announced the fleet-wide deployment of the Vita Rescue System (VRS) to the United Arab Emirates, National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC). The UAE National Search and Rescue Center is a regional and world leader in the adoption and development of cutting-edge rescue technologies and practices. Their adoption of the Vita Rescue System marks a major milestone in Vita’s mission to transform operational safety and efficiency for a helicopter hoist rescue.
3DPrint.com
Hypersonic Engine with 3D Printed Parts Achieves Key Milestone in Hypersonic Flight
Hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has set a new milestone as Chimera, its flagship turbine-based cycle engine, demonstrated it can successfully transition from turbojet to ramjet. Such a transition allows reusable hypersonic planes to take off from regular runways before accelerating up to high-Mach speeds, one of the essential technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality.
helihub.com
Vrgineers and DigiFlight to produce Advanced Mixed Reality Apache Trainer
Vrgineers and DigiFlight have teamed to produce a modern and comprehensive training solution for the most survivable multi-role attack helicopter in the world. With over 1200 aircraft currently in service the Advanced Mixed Reality Apache Trainer (AMRAT) will accelerate training pilots with high fidelity MR solutions and therefore significantly reduce the number of aircraft hours normally required to support training individual and crew tasks.
Flying Magazine
Should You Buy Your Own Aircraft For Flight Training?
Learning to fly in your own aircraft comes with a list of added responsibilities, including maintenance and insurance costs. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. “If I buy an airplane can you teach me to fly it?”. Every certified flight instructor (CFI) hears this question at least once during their instructional career. If...
helihub.com
Elbit Systems Awarded $200M Contract for Self-Protection Suits in Asia-Pacific
Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT and TASE: ESLT) (“Elbit Systems”) announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $200 million to supply Electronic Warfare and airborne laser technologies to protect military helicopters of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be executed over a four-year period. Under...
