theScore
Report: Colorado offers Deion Sanders head coaching job
Colorado has offered Jackson State sideline boss Deion Sanders a head coaching job, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports. Sanders has "legit interest" in taking the job, Feldman adds. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has orchestrated an immediate turnaround at Jackson State since arriving in 2020 after the program went...
theScore
3 reasons why Michigan dominated Ohio State for 2nd straight year
The biggest rivalry in college sports went Michigan's way for the second straight year on Saturday, with Jim Harbaugh and the third-ranked Wolverines shocking No. 2 Ohio State on the road 45-23. It's the first time since 2000 that Michigan has won two straight games in the series, and the...
Colts, Saturday mismanage clock at end of loss to Steelers
The Colts had the ball and drove into Steelers territory late while trailing by seven
theScore
Najee Harris left MNF vs. Colts due to abdominal injury
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris exited the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury. Harris suffered the injury in the second quarter. He went to the locker room and didn't return. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Harris is being...
theScore
Colts' Saturday defends clock management: 'I thought we had plenty of time'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday believes he managed the clock correctly on the final drive of Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I thought we had plenty of time," Saturday said, according to Clayton Holloway of NFL Network. "I wasn't too concerned." The Colts were down 24-17...
theScore
Boeheim rips Bryant's Grasso after loss: 'He gave me a sarcastic apology'
Longtime Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim chided his Bryant counterpart Jared Grasso after the Bulldogs scored a last-second game-winner to escape with a one-point victory Saturday. Boeheim said he was upset that some Bryant players didn't join the handshake line after the fiery contest and criticized Grasso's conduct. "They ran...
theScore
Giannis, Allen combine as Bucks inflict Mavs' 4th consecutive defeat
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
theScore
Siemian starting for Bears despite pregame injury; Fields inactive
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. Despite injuring his oblique in pregame warmups, Trevor Siemian made the start for the Bears. It was previously announced before the game that Nathan Peterman would get the nod due to Siemian's ailment.
theScore
49ers' Elijah Mitchell out 6-8 weeks with MCL sprain
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six-to-eight weeks with an MCL sprain, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Mitchell suffered the injury in the 49ers' win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He left the game in the third...
theScore
Jaguars edge Ravens after gutsy 2-point conversion, Tucker FG miss
The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, earning a 28-27 comeback victory at TIAA Bank Field. Trailing by seven, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Marvin Jones catching an impressive touchdown near the sideline with only 14 seconds left in the game.
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers
theScore
Clemson falls to South Carolina, snaps 40-game home winning streak
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Some teams would been content with a season-defining win over top-10 Tennessee. Not South Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, ending...
theScore
How T.J. and J.J. Watt compare to the NFL's greatest brother duos
It's a shame that T.J. Watt tore his pec in the season opener and was sidelined for a couple of months. When healthy, the sack master has resembled a ballhawk. Joe Burrow knows all about Watt's new forte. Before Watt was injured in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Bengals, he blew up a handoff for a 4-yard loss, then one-upped himself on the next snap, leaping to make this dexterous grab at the line of scrimmage.
theScore
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nets dramatic game-winner
Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal to cap the Oilers' four-goal, third-period rally during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers. Draisaitl, who has three goals in four games, connected during a man-advantage situation with 2:02 to go Saturday. The 27-year-old center's 12th goal of the season clinched the come-from-behind victory. After the Oilers fell behind 3-0, Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway potted his first NHL goal, setting the stage for Draisaitl's fourth game-winning goal this season. Draisaitl, who has eight power-play goals, added three shots and two PIM against the Rangers.
theScore
No. 3 Michigan gashes No. 2 Ohio State to advance to Big Ten title game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. They planted...
theScore
Shesterkin self-critical after loss to Devils: 'Played a shit game again'
Igor Shesterkin was his own harshest critic after the New York Rangers fell 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. "The goalie played a shit game again," Shesterkin said following the loss. "I feel so bad and play so bad. I'm ashamed." He added: "Every goal is easy play...
theScore
Wisconsin hires Cincinnati's Fickell as next coach
Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell as its next head coach, the school announced Sunday. The Bearcats became the first Group of 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff last campaign after producing a 13-0 record during the regular season. Fickell has earned a 57-18 record in six seasons with Cincinnati...
theScore
Rams' Donald suffered high ankle sprain vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McVay announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. Donald is undergoing further testing, and McVay didn't have an update on how much time he'll miss. The...
theScore
Report: Auburn in talks with Freeze about head coaching job
Auburn has been in talks with Liberty's Hugh Freeze about becoming the program's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks, and the sides have informally talked about a contract for more than a week, Thamel notes. However, the Tigers won't formally make an offer until after Saturday's Iron Bowl game against Alabama, Thamel adds.
theScore
Texas A&M upsets No. 5 LSU to spoil Tigers' CFP hopes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Riding a five-game winning streak and assured of playing in next week's Southeastern Conference title game, No. 6 LSU just had to take care of underperforming Texas A&M to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Instead, Devon Achane had a career-best 215 yards...
