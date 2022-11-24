Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal to cap the Oilers' four-goal, third-period rally during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers. Draisaitl, who has three goals in four games, connected during a man-advantage situation with 2:02 to go Saturday. The 27-year-old center's 12th goal of the season clinched the come-from-behind victory. After the Oilers fell behind 3-0, Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway potted his first NHL goal, setting the stage for Draisaitl's fourth game-winning goal this season. Draisaitl, who has eight power-play goals, added three shots and two PIM against the Rangers.

