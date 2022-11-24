ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News

USA vs Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals

Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Sporting News

Has the USMNT ever reached a World Cup Round of 16? History of Americans in knockout stage

When the U.S. Men's National Team takes the pitch against Iran on Tuesday, it will have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. That would be an impressive achievement for Gregg Berhalter's squad, which is among the least experienced in the field. It would also continue a pattern of the United States making it into the knockout stage of the tournament.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sporting News

Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Sporting News

What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Sporting News

'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy