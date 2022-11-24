Read full article on original website
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller
Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
USA vs Iran World Cup press conference turns into discussion on race, human rights, and geopolitics
The USA vs. Iran group finale is a high-stakes match with both nations looking to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the field, the task for both sides is clear: the United States must win to advance, while Iran moves on with a win or draw. There is no scenario in which both teams can qualify for the knockout stage.
USA vs Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B
Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals
Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Has the USMNT ever reached a World Cup Round of 16? History of Americans in knockout stage
When the U.S. Men's National Team takes the pitch against Iran on Tuesday, it will have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. That would be an impressive achievement for Gregg Berhalter's squad, which is among the least experienced in the field. It would also continue a pattern of the United States making it into the knockout stage of the tournament.
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media
Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again. When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning.
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar
One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
