Serena Williams has once again teased that she might return to tennis.In a new social media post, the professional tennis player posted a photograph of a new racket along with the caption: “I’m a little bored.”The post led fans to speculate whether the Olympics winner is making a return to tennis.Williams retired from professional tennis at the US Open in August this year.Since then, the 41-year-old has dropped subtle hints about a potential comeback to the sport.Last month, Williams insisted she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high.”Speaking at a conference...

