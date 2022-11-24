Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Drake and 21 Savage Say They Helped Each Other With Their Verses on ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage admitted they helped each other with their verses while discussing the collaborative process behind their joint album Her Loss on SiriusXM’s Sound 42. “I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” 21 said. “These facts. I don’t give a fuck what a n***a say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.” Drake added, “By the way, you also helped me with shit too.”
Broncos fans ask Russell Wilson to stop with 'tone deaf' tweets
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled this season, throwing eight touchdown passes against five interceptions through 10 games, leading the worst offense in the league. Following another loss on Sunday, the Broncos are now 3-8 this year. Despite the team’s struggles, Wilson’s social media posts have not stopped, and...
WBOY
Carter’s halfcourt alley to Giannis lands on SC Top 10
Jevon Carter continues to carve out a spot in Milwaukee, and on Friday night, SportsCenter took notice. The former Mountaineer guard landed on Saturday morning’s SC Top 10 after his 18th start of the season for the Bucks against Cleveland. In the third quarter, he cavalierly lobbed an alley-oop from halfcourt to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the dunk through contact and drew a foul. The play landed at the No. 8 spot on the Top 10.
‘I’m a little bored’: Serena Williams teases a return to tennis
Serena Williams has once again teased that she might return to tennis.In a new social media post, the professional tennis player posted a photograph of a new racket along with the caption: “I’m a little bored.”The post led fans to speculate whether the Olympics winner is making a return to tennis.Williams retired from professional tennis at the US Open in August this year.Since then, the 41-year-old has dropped subtle hints about a potential comeback to the sport.Last month, Williams insisted she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high.”Speaking at a conference...
Comments / 0