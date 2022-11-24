ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH

