Read full article on original website
Related
5 Republicans publicly oppose McCarthy's speakership bid, putting ascension to leadership role in jeopardy
The opposition of five House Republicans to Kevin McCarthy's speakership has raised questions as to whether the Californian can win the position outright in January.
Republicans, ahead of House takeover, look to zero in on Biden admin's handling of border crisis
House Republicans are looking to ramp up the pressure on the Biden administration when they take control of the House of Representatives early next year.
Biden admin scrambles to track $20B in Ukraine aid as House Republicans warn of audits
President Biden's administration has tracked just 10% of the weapons sent to Ukraine, and Republicans in Congress are threatening audits and more aggressive oversight.
Dems pressed on Biden's call for assault weapons ban during lame duck session: Filibuster causing 'problems'
Democratic members of Congress were pressed on Thursday on President Biden's call for an assault weapons ban on Sunday during appearances on CNN, CBS and MSNBC.
Clyburn says decision to stay in leadership is ‘biblical' to him, despite Pelosi’s call for ‘new generation’
House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn said Sunday that his decision to retain a leadership position in the House Democratic Conference is "biblical" to him.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Matt Whitaker: "I don't have any reason to believe there's enough evidence to indict President Trump."
Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker analyzes the Justice Department's special counsel probe and the legal fight to extend Title 42 expulsions.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes frets his ‘worst fears' have been realized since Musk acquired Twitter
MSNBC's Chris Hayes complained about Elon Musk's handling of Twitter in an guest essay for the New York Times, saying his "worst fears" have been realized.
Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting at a Houston neighborhood left two adults dead and two others with injuries. The surviving victims, including a teenager, were transported to the hospital.
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Twitter erupts after Elon Musk mocks CNN with satirical chyron about threats to free speech
Twitter users praised and lambasted Elon Musk after the tech billionaire posted a satirical headline that mocked CNN over free speech concerns on Twitter.
Alyssa Milano blasted by conservatives, Elon Musk after trading in Tesla for Volkswagen: 'Founded by Nazis'
Actress Alyssa Milano was mocked by conservatives and Elon Musk after saying she got rid of her Tesla and replaced with with a Volkswagen due to Twitter's business model.
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63
"Fame" and "Flashdance...What a Feeling" singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Her publicist confirmed in a statement posted on her official social media account.
Idaho Student murders update: Police say why key details are being withheld from the public
Authorities are withholding key details from the public as they continue to investigate the murders of four University of Idaho students, including information about a suspect profile.
Body found offshore in Mexico where Arizona couple went missing while kayaking
Officials in Mexico said they have located a body in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, where an Arizona couple went missing while kayaking on Thanksgiving.
Florida man accused of killing random couple, chewing on victim's face found not guilty by reason of insanity
Austin Harrouff, suspect in notorious face-chewing murder case, ,was found not guilty killing couple by reason of insanity and will be committed to a mental institution.
Pennsylvania teenager charged with homicide after Instagram video confession
Bensalem Police arrested Joshua Cooper and charged him with criminal homicide after he confessed to shooting someone and asked for help on Instagram with getting rid of the body.
Air Force to unveil its new B-21 Raider stealth bomber Friday
The U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman plan to unveil the newest stealth bomber called the B-21 Raider in Palmdale, California on Dec. 2, 2022.
Rams' Sean McVay accidentally hit in jaw by own player: 'It was a good shot'
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay took a huge shot from tight end Roger Carter Jr. early in their Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
White House’s former ‘disinformation czar’ Nina Jankowicz registers as a foreign agent
Nina Jankowicz, who briefly headed the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, is now registered as a foreign agent, according to documents.
Fox News
876K+
Followers
4K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0