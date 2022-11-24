ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvTdP_0jMl0OJa00

Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Andre Iguodala is one of the most respected veterans in the NBA, thanks to all the things he's done with the Golden State Warriors. Still, this doesn't mean that some people can't take a little dig at Iggy, but the former Philadelphia 76ers player is always ready to fire back.

Recently, he engaged in a back-and-forth with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns, but Iggy got the last laugh with a huge comeback against the swingman. Iguodala took to Instagram to send a positive message to his fans, but Bridges tried to troll him.

"Invest in you, that's what it's best to do," Iggy wrote on Instagram.

This would have been a very good message to share with the world, but Bridges took a different route and mocked Iggy, who wasn't having any of that.

Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'

When Mikal tried to make fun of Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP had a big comeback that ended the conversation very quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRqAE_0jMl0OJa00

"Good talk oldhead," Bridges commented.

"hurry up and get a triple-double.... It took me like 60 games. It's taking you 600..." Iggy ruthlessly replied.

This was a fun exchange between these two, but it's clear that Iguodala won. After returning for a final season with the Golden State Warriors, Andre isn't having a lot of action with the Dubs. This season has been very complex for them, but the situation appears to be getting better now.

The Warriors and Suns are expected to compete to come out of the Western Conference this season, and the rivalry might be brewing, especially after Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went at it earlier this campaign.

Now Iggy and Bridges are adding more spice to this already interesting situation, but this is nothing serious . Andre showed his experience and humbled Bridges, who couldn't do much against the 'oldhead.'

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 16

guess your mommas weight
4d ago

Andre Iguodala is class act he came to my gas station I put air in his Ferrari he gave me 20 dollar tip and super friendly

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy