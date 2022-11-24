Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.

Andre Iguodala is one of the most respected veterans in the NBA, thanks to all the things he's done with the Golden State Warriors. Still, this doesn't mean that some people can't take a little dig at Iggy, but the former Philadelphia 76ers player is always ready to fire back.

Recently, he engaged in a back-and-forth with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns, but Iggy got the last laugh with a huge comeback against the swingman. Iguodala took to Instagram to send a positive message to his fans, but Bridges tried to troll him.

"Invest in you, that's what it's best to do," Iggy wrote on Instagram.

This would have been a very good message to share with the world, but Bridges took a different route and mocked Iggy, who wasn't having any of that.

Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'

When Mikal tried to make fun of Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP had a big comeback that ended the conversation very quickly.

"Good talk oldhead," Bridges commented. "hurry up and get a triple-double.... It took me like 60 games. It's taking you 600..." Iggy ruthlessly replied.

This was a fun exchange between these two, but it's clear that Iguodala won. After returning for a final season with the Golden State Warriors, Andre isn't having a lot of action with the Dubs. This season has been very complex for them, but the situation appears to be getting better now.

The Warriors and Suns are expected to compete to come out of the Western Conference this season, and the rivalry might be brewing, especially after Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went at it earlier this campaign.

Now Iggy and Bridges are adding more spice to this already interesting situation, but this is nothing serious . Andre showed his experience and humbled Bridges, who couldn't do much against the 'oldhead.'

