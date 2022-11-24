Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Andor: Vel Sartha
Faye Marsay walks us through what drives her character, Vel Sartha, in #Andor. Catch the finale this Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Star Wars: Andor: Mon Mothma
Genevieve O’Riley walks us through Mon Mothma’s complex storyline. Stream the season finale of #Andor Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Star Wars: Andor: Luthen Rael
Stellan Skarsgård delves into his character Luthen Rael’s motives and actions in the fight against the Empire. All episodes of #Andor are now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Star Wars: Andor: Denise Gough puts Kyle Soller through a lie detector test
How fitting that Dedra Meera, a member of the galaxy-spanning ISB should subject poor cereal-munching, fashion conscious Syril Karn to a lie-detector test, but that’s exactly what we see here….well, almost. Watch Denise Gough ask Kyle Soller a bunch of questions about Andor and the GFFA. Sale. L0-LA59:...
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Andor Episode 12
Every time an episode of Star Wars: Andor lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode twelve of season one, ‘Rix Road’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Brad Boutilier. So the final episode is...
Ten Prequel Trilogy moments that still give us shivers
On November 1st 1994 when George Lucas began writing the backstory to his critically adored trilogy, he had only one basic plot outline; that this new series of films would focus on Anakin Skywalker and how the troubled soul eventually became cinema’s most awe-inspiring villain. It’s no secret that...
Handmaidens revealed in Darth Vader #29
From writer Greg Pak, interior artist Luke Ross and cover artist Rahzzah, this is Darth Vader #29, which sees another handmaiden enter the frame. Be sure to check back to the site later this week for our review of the issue, which arrives in stores on Wednesday 30th November. The...
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Mace Windu Animated Bust
From the team at Gentle Giant, this is the Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Mace Windu Animated Bust, retailing for $90.00, available in US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU and arriving June 2023. A Gentle Giant LTD release!...
