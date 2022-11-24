Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Christian Pulisic puts clubs on alert with World Cup displays
What the papers sayChristian Pulisic’s performances in the World Cup have reportedly put a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, on alert for a potential transfer swoop for the Chelsea winger. However, any move seems would have to be permanent with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer for the United States star, 24, in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.Staying at the World Cup, and The Times reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Kyle Walker to the starting line-up...
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
