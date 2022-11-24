Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
WKYT 27
Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The December 2021 tornadoes cut deep into so many western Kentucky communities. In Mayfield, the scars are still visible as the rebuild continues. “We know people that completely lost their homes, some are still rebuilding as we go into winter again,” said Justine Riley, an artist and Mayfield native.
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
WKYT 27
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
fox56news.com
Money raised for fallen London officer
Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 28, 2022. Hank the horse is headed to New York. Hank...
wdrb.com
Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
fox56news.com
2 safe after Lexington house fire
A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. 2 safe after Lexington house fire. A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said...
WKYT 27
Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Jessamine County teenager is putting his love of lights on display for people of all ages to enjoy. Zachary Nielson began using his love of electricity spread some holiday cheer in the community at just 10 years old. Now 16, Nielson’s fifth edition of Wild Lights KY is not just about putting on a good show, but also supporting some of Jessamine County’s most vulnerable people.
WKYT 27
Annual Holiday Lighting Festival in downtown Lexington sheds light on antisemitism.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triangle park was filled with many people and lights to kick off the holiday season. Lights of all colors, shapes, and sizes lit up the city. The annual Holiday Lighting Festival brought out people from all different parts of the community. One couple, Tom and Cara...
WTVQ
Nicholasville, Wilmore fire departments help collect toys for children
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Fire departments in Jessamine County are teaming up this holiday season to collect Christmas toys for kids in need. The Wilmore and Nicholasville fire departments are partnering for a toy drive. From now until December 16th, the firefighters will be collecting toys, hats, coats, and other...
fox56news.com
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
WKYT 27
Lexington mayor asks to expand city’s flock camera pilot program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is asking to expand the city’s flock camera pilot program. Earlier this year, 25 flock license plate readers were installed throughout the city. The readers take still photos of license plates, to help with local investigations. Mayor Gorton and Police Chief...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey. As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
WTVQ
Lexington kicks off Christmas season with annual holiday tree lighting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the annual Holiday Lighting Festival. The event featured lots of activities for families to enjoy. The festival began around 3 o’clock. It included ice skating, live music, vendors, face painting and hot chocolate. There were Christmas...
fox56news.com
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
WKYT 27
Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angel Fluker is the owner of Angelic Hearts in Julietta Market at Greyline Station. “Small business means everything to me,” said Fluker. “It’s an opportunity to support a dream. Also, it gives us an opportunity to support the community back once we make the money here. It is the heartbeat of whatever community you’re in.”
WKYT 27
Hank the Horse heads to New York City
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. The strongest storms, Tuesday night, could produce damaging wind. High temperatures will crash, behind the front. Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s on Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey...
Comments / 0