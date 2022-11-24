Read full article on original website
Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up
US President Joe Biden is monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as rallies popped up in solidarity around the United States. Around the United States, notably on university campuses, rallies sprang up Monday in support of the protests in China.
Biden calls on Congress to act fast to avoid rail strike
President Biden on Monday evening called on Congress to pass legislation forcing railroad workers to accept the labor contract that the White House brokered in September "to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown." "As a proud pro-labor President, I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views...
Congress should weigh funding cut for police not enforcing gun laws: Murphy
It is time for the Senate to "have a conversation" about possibly withholding funding from law enforcement in states that don't enforce state and federal gun laws, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The U.S. has seen a spate of high-profile mass...
Newsom not planning 2024 presidential run, regardless of Biden's decision
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a new interview with Politico that he does not plan to run for president in 2024, even if President Biden chooses not to. Why it matters: Some Democrats and independent voters have shown interest in a candidate other than Biden running for president in 2024.
S. Carolina's US House maps under scrutiny because of race
TO MOVE AT 1 AM EST TUESDAY. EDITED by LJAW; BACKREAD by JSC. A trial to determine whether South Carolina's congressional maps are legal closes Tuesday with arguments over whether the state Legislature diluted Black voting power by remaking the boundaries of the only U.S. House district Democrats have flipped in more than 30 years.
Over 20 religious groups call on Senate to codify same-sex marriage
Over a dozen religious rights groups urged the Senate on Monday to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, calling the freedom to marry who one loves "a matter of human dignity." Why it matters: The letter, addressed to Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), comes after...
Senate sets final same-sex marriage vote for Tuesday
Senators on Monday reached an agreement to speed up passage of legislation to codify the right to gay and interracial marriage, setting up a final vote on Tuesday. Why it matters: The vote on the Respect for Marriage Act is the result of months of bipartisan negotiation and puts the landmark bill one step closer to being signed into law.
McCaul: "We’re not going to write a blank check" to Ukraine, vows continued support
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the upcoming GOP-controlled House will continue to pass support for Ukraine but will do so with more "accountability," adding that Republicans are "not going to write a blank check" for Ukraine. Why it matters: Threats by Republicans to cut...
Musk “fine” with Trump not using Twitter, would back DeSantis in 2024
Elon Musk said on Friday that he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he were to run for president in 2024. Why it matters: It's the second time this year that Musk has teased support for DeSantis. Details: Musk replied "Yes" when asked by Twitter user @ProudElephantUS if...
GOP lawmakers hushed on Trump's dinner with white nationalist
Republican lawmakers have largely remained silent in the wake of former President Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, reviving a tactic they frequently relied on during his presidency. Driving the news: Spokespeople for nearly two dozen House and Senate Republicans — including party leaders, co-chairs...
The growing, unchecked power of state legislatures
Half of all state legislatures are on track to have veto-proof majorities, handing the party in power a historic level of control over elections, redistricting, abortion rights, gun laws and other major policies. Why it matters: Supermajorities often boast sweeping power to amend state constitutions and overrule governors. In Wisconsin,...
Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) died Monday from complications due to colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61. Driving the news: McEachin's chief of staff Tara Rountree said in a statement, "Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle."
GOP Rep. Comer: There's "overwhelming support" for McCarthy to become speaker
There is "overwhelming support" in the Republican conference for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to become the next speaker of the House, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Driving the news: McCarthy is aiming to become the next speaker after Republicans narrowly captured the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
Niece of Iran’s supreme leader calls for countries to cut ties with regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a rights activist, urged foreign governments to cut ties with Iran's regime in a video posted to YouTube on Friday. Driving the news: The video was released by Moradkhani's brother, Mahmoud Moradkhani, who is based in France, per...
Scoop: Brian Kemp launches federal PAC
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a federal PAC that will allow the Republican to boost his national profile, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Kemp's unique success defeating a Trump-backed opponent in a primary and a Democrat in...
Trump rips into new "compromised" special counsel with a "soft name"
Former President Trump blasted newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith on Truth Social on Sunday, calling the veteran federal prosecutor "compromised" and a "political hit man." Why it matters: As special counsel, Smith will oversee the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of...
Trump showed “lack of judgement” with Nick Fuentes dinner: Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ripped former President Trump for having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago this week, saying Trump showed an "awful lack of judgment" in doing so. Driving the news: Trump's dinner with Fuentes — who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the...
What we know about the victims of the Virginia Walmart shooting
New details have emerged from the shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, last Tuesday, including the names and identities of the six fatal victims. The latest: Community members gathered outside the store on Thanksgiving to pay their respects to the six people who died in the massacre, CNN reports.
Healey in the middle
When she enters the State House's corner office Jan. 5 as Massachusetts' first Democratic governor in eight years, Maura Healey will be expected by some to usher in bold progressive reforms, and by others to carry on the centrism of her Republican predecessor. Healey beat Republican challenger Geoff Diehl by a wide 28.6-point margin, meaning she had support from Democrats and unenrolled voters, according to the AP.Why it matters: Healey won the governor's office backed by a coalition of liberal Democrats who want change, along with more centrist voters who may prefer the status quo.What they're saying: Healey will also...
