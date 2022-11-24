ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AFP

Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up

US President Joe Biden is monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as rallies popped up in solidarity around the United States. Around the United States, notably on university campuses, rallies sprang up Monday in support of the protests in China.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Biden calls on Congress to act fast to avoid rail strike

President Biden on Monday evening called on Congress to pass legislation forcing railroad workers to accept the labor contract that the White House brokered in September "to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown." "As a proud pro-labor President, I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Over 20 religious groups call on Senate to codify same-sex marriage

Over a dozen religious rights groups urged the Senate on Monday to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, calling the freedom to marry who one loves "a matter of human dignity." Why it matters: The letter, addressed to Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), comes after...
Axios

Senate sets final same-sex marriage vote for Tuesday

Senators on Monday reached an agreement to speed up passage of legislation to codify the right to gay and interracial marriage, setting up a final vote on Tuesday. Why it matters: The vote on the Respect for Marriage Act is the result of months of bipartisan negotiation and puts the landmark bill one step closer to being signed into law.
Axios

GOP lawmakers hushed on Trump's dinner with white nationalist

Republican lawmakers have largely remained silent in the wake of former President Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, reviving a tactic they frequently relied on during his presidency. Driving the news: Spokespeople for nearly two dozen House and Senate Republicans — including party leaders, co-chairs...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

The growing, unchecked power of state legislatures

Half of all state legislatures are on track to have veto-proof majorities, handing the party in power a historic level of control over elections, redistricting, abortion rights, gun laws and other major policies. Why it matters: Supermajorities often boast sweeping power to amend state constitutions and overrule governors. In Wisconsin,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) died Monday from complications due to colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61. Driving the news: McEachin's chief of staff Tara Rountree said in a statement, "Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle."
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

GOP Rep. Comer: There's "overwhelming support" for McCarthy to become speaker

There is "overwhelming support" in the Republican conference for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to become the next speaker of the House, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Driving the news: McCarthy is aiming to become the next speaker after Republicans narrowly captured the...
Axios

Niece of Iran’s supreme leader calls for countries to cut ties with regime

Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a rights activist, urged foreign governments to cut ties with Iran's regime in a video posted to YouTube on Friday. Driving the news: The video was released by Moradkhani's brother, Mahmoud Moradkhani, who is based in France, per...
Axios

Scoop: Brian Kemp launches federal PAC

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a federal PAC that will allow the Republican to boost his national profile, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Kemp's unique success defeating a Trump-backed opponent in a primary and a Democrat in...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Trump rips into new "compromised" special counsel with a "soft name"

Former President Trump blasted newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith on Truth Social on Sunday, calling the veteran federal prosecutor "compromised" and a "political hit man." Why it matters: As special counsel, Smith will oversee the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of...
Axios

What we know about the victims of the Virginia Walmart shooting

New details have emerged from the shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, last Tuesday, including the names and identities of the six fatal victims. The latest: Community members gathered outside the store on Thanksgiving to pay their respects to the six people who died in the massacre, CNN reports.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Axios Boston

Healey in the middle

When she enters the State House's corner office Jan. 5 as Massachusetts' first Democratic governor in eight years, Maura Healey will be expected by some to usher in bold progressive reforms, and by others to carry on the centrism of her Republican predecessor. Healey beat Republican challenger Geoff Diehl by a wide 28.6-point margin, meaning she had support from Democrats and unenrolled voters, according to the AP.Why it matters: Healey won the governor's office backed by a coalition of liberal Democrats who want change, along with more centrist voters who may prefer the status quo.What they're saying: Healey will also...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Axios

