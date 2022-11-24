ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need. Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving. “We knew...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From November 27 to December 16 Toys for Tots will be in different locations throughout the MOV. Volunteers will be stationed to help collect toys for families in need. Last year over 12,000 kids were able to experience a Christmas filled with gifts. Volunteer, Angie Burgy,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTAP

Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mulberry Lane Country Store has been in business for over 30 years. Owner Tina Salmans says that since the holiday was made it has helped their business tremendously. “Well small business Saturday has been huge for us. We have always been blessed by the community support...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Staying safe while holiday shopping - tips from law enforcement

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is here. WTAP got some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer. First off, park in a lit area and make sure your car doors are locked when you go inside. If you’re in between shops, make sure the presents in your car are concealed.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Luna Spears signs with Jacksonville University crew team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Luna Spears of Parkersburg South High School is taking her rowing talents down to the Sunshine State, and signing with the Jacksonville University Dolphins crew team. Luna held her signing ceremony on Monday in front of friends, coaches, and family members as she signed her letter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTAP

UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Ray, Michael James

Michael James Ray, a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, crossed the finish line and departed from this Earth on November 22nd, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on May 28, 1944, Ray graduated from Parkersburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 2, 1965. He served in the military for four years, which included assignments such as refueling airplanes in Alaska and operating heavy equipment in California.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene

Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV

