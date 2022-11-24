Read full article on original website
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need. Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving. “We knew...
WTAP
Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From November 27 to December 16 Toys for Tots will be in different locations throughout the MOV. Volunteers will be stationed to help collect toys for families in need. Last year over 12,000 kids were able to experience a Christmas filled with gifts. Volunteer, Angie Burgy,...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Good Shepherd receives $7,000 in total donations from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Good Shepherd received $7,000 in donations today. The donations were given by Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV. CMO of the bank says that as a community bank making an impact in the community is what they stand for and they are glad to make it happen.
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WTAP
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff’s & Vienna PD do No Shave November, give funds to Children’s Listening Place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s and Vienna Police Departments are coming together for No Shave November and to give back to a significant non-profit that helps them in the area. This is the first time both departments are taking part in No Shave November and the...
WTAP
Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
WTAP
Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mulberry Lane Country Store has been in business for over 30 years. Owner Tina Salmans says that since the holiday was made it has helped their business tremendously. “Well small business Saturday has been huge for us. We have always been blessed by the community support...
WTAP
Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deer gun hunting season is getting started in Ohio. Police in Washington County say that during this time, hunters must take time to refresh themselves to the rules and regulations for gun safety and hunting rules. This is not only for the sake of the...
WTAP
Staying safe while holiday shopping - tips from law enforcement
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is here. WTAP got some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer. First off, park in a lit area and make sure your car doors are locked when you go inside. If you’re in between shops, make sure the presents in your car are concealed.
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Office participates in ‘No Shave November’ to help raise money locally
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the month of November the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been participating in No Shave November. The idea was brought to the department by 911 dispatcher Rebecca Miller who says she just saw the idea and knew it would be a good idea to bring it to the department.
WTAP
Open houses will give locals a chance to ask questions about the Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be hosting multiple open houses about the Memorial Bridge this week. Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be there alongside the construction company and engineering firms taking on the project. It’s open doors for the public to come in and ask any questions you...
WTAP
Luna Spears signs with Jacksonville University crew team
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Luna Spears of Parkersburg South High School is taking her rowing talents down to the Sunshine State, and signing with the Jacksonville University Dolphins crew team. Luna held her signing ceremony on Monday in front of friends, coaches, and family members as she signed her letter...
WTAP
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
WTAP
Obituary: Ray, Michael James
Michael James Ray, a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, crossed the finish line and departed from this Earth on November 22nd, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on May 28, 1944, Ray graduated from Parkersburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 2, 1965. He served in the military for four years, which included assignments such as refueling airplanes in Alaska and operating heavy equipment in California.
wchsnetwork.com
Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
WTAP
Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene
Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
