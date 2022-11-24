ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need. Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving. “We knew...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From November 27 to December 16 Toys for Tots will be in different locations throughout the MOV. Volunteers will be stationed to help collect toys for families in need. Last year over 12,000 kids were able to experience a Christmas filled with gifts. Volunteer, Angie Burgy,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Morgan, Terry Jean Willora

Terry Jean Willora Morgan, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on May 26, 1955, the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Kathryn M. Rexroad Smith. She had worked for many years in the Grand Central Mall at Murphy’s Clothing Store and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Goode, R. David

R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family, which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV, in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mulberry Lane Country Store has been in business for over 30 years. Owner Tina Salmans says that since the holiday was made it has helped their business tremendously. “Well small business Saturday has been huge for us. We have always been blessed by the community support...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Caltrider, Georgia E.

Georgia E. Caltrider, 88, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on November 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1934, in Wirt County, the daughter of the late Wayne and Opal Sheppard Buchanan. She was a Homemaker and had worked as a Cook for...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Harper, Donald N.

Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna, passed away on November 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene

Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Sutton, Mildred Parr

Mildred Parr Sutton, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug 29, 1931, in Cairo, WV. A daughter of the late Richard and Teresa Lemley Parr. Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mountain State Business...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Sells, Amy Lynn

Amy Lynn Sells, 57, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 16, 1965, in Marietta, to Benjamin Terry and Vivian Elizabeth Hughes Sells. Amy was a 1983 graduate of Fort Frye High School. She was recently employed by Marietta Ignition...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Ray, Michael James

Michael James Ray, a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, crossed the finish line and departed from this Earth on November 22nd, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on May 28, 1944, Ray graduated from Parkersburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 2, 1965. He served in the military for four years, which included assignments such as refueling airplanes in Alaska and operating heavy equipment in California.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bargeloh, Arthur Wayne

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells, died November 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Science, Evelyn Louise

Evelyn Louise Science, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 23, 2022, at The Willows. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Ira Cecil and Sarah Ellen (Moore) Hoce. She worked for a time as a bank teller before retiring from the Salvation Army. She was a faithful...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy