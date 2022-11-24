Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need. Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving. “We knew...
WTAP
Good Shepherd receives $7,000 in total donations from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Good Shepherd received $7,000 in donations today. The donations were given by Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV. CMO of the bank says that as a community bank making an impact in the community is what they stand for and they are glad to make it happen.
WTAP
Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From November 27 to December 16 Toys for Tots will be in different locations throughout the MOV. Volunteers will be stationed to help collect toys for families in need. Last year over 12,000 kids were able to experience a Christmas filled with gifts. Volunteer, Angie Burgy,...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Obituary: Morgan, Terry Jean Willora
Terry Jean Willora Morgan, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on May 26, 1955, the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Kathryn M. Rexroad Smith. She had worked for many years in the Grand Central Mall at Murphy’s Clothing Store and...
WTAP
Obituary: Goode, R. David
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family, which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV, in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff’s & Vienna PD do No Shave November, give funds to Children’s Listening Place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s and Vienna Police Departments are coming together for No Shave November and to give back to a significant non-profit that helps them in the area. This is the first time both departments are taking part in No Shave November and the...
WTAP
112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
WTAP
Open houses will give locals a chance to ask questions about the Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be hosting multiple open houses about the Memorial Bridge this week. Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be there alongside the construction company and engineering firms taking on the project. It’s open doors for the public to come in and ask any questions you...
WTAP
Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mulberry Lane Country Store has been in business for over 30 years. Owner Tina Salmans says that since the holiday was made it has helped their business tremendously. “Well small business Saturday has been huge for us. We have always been blessed by the community support...
WTAP
Obituary: Caltrider, Georgia E.
Georgia E. Caltrider, 88, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on November 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1934, in Wirt County, the daughter of the late Wayne and Opal Sheppard Buchanan. She was a Homemaker and had worked as a Cook for...
WTAP
Obituary: Harper, Donald N.
Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna, passed away on November 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett...
WTAP
Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene
Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Sutton, Mildred Parr
Mildred Parr Sutton, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug 29, 1931, in Cairo, WV. A daughter of the late Richard and Teresa Lemley Parr. Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mountain State Business...
WTAP
Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
WTAP
Obituary: Sells, Amy Lynn
Amy Lynn Sells, 57, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 16, 1965, in Marietta, to Benjamin Terry and Vivian Elizabeth Hughes Sells. Amy was a 1983 graduate of Fort Frye High School. She was recently employed by Marietta Ignition...
WTAP
Obituary: Ray, Michael James
Michael James Ray, a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, crossed the finish line and departed from this Earth on November 22nd, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on May 28, 1944, Ray graduated from Parkersburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 2, 1965. He served in the military for four years, which included assignments such as refueling airplanes in Alaska and operating heavy equipment in California.
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Office participates in ‘No Shave November’ to help raise money locally
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the month of November the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been participating in No Shave November. The idea was brought to the department by 911 dispatcher Rebecca Miller who says she just saw the idea and knew it would be a good idea to bring it to the department.
WTAP
Obituary: Bargeloh, Arthur Wayne
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells, died November 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
WTAP
Obituary: Science, Evelyn Louise
Evelyn Louise Science, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 23, 2022, at The Willows. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Ira Cecil and Sarah Ellen (Moore) Hoce. She worked for a time as a bank teller before retiring from the Salvation Army. She was a faithful...
Comments / 0