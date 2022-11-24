ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as new head coach

Auburn has its new head coach. After a 28-day search, Auburn announced via Twitter on Monday that first-year athletics director John Cohen has hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze as head football coach. Freeze went 39-25 at Ole Miss from 2012-16, including a Sugar Bowl win in 2015 and a pair of wins over Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
