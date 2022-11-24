Read full article on original website
Off The Dribble: Ole Miss men's basketball could exceed expectations if certain things keep up
Seven games into the 2022-2023 season, it's been pretty good for the Ole Miss men's basketball team. Not perfect, but good enough to generate some legitimate optimism. Obviously though, they can't stop if they want to defy expectations. Yes, this is a pretty small sample size, but it's enough to...
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as new head coach
Auburn has its new head coach. After a 28-day search, Auburn announced via Twitter on Monday that first-year athletics director John Cohen has hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze as head football coach. Freeze went 39-25 at Ole Miss from 2012-16, including a Sugar Bowl win in 2015 and a pair of wins over Alabama.
Stanford head coach David Shaw steps down
Stanford coach David Shaw resigned from his position effective immediately early Sunday morning. He served as the Cardinal HC since 2011 with a 96-54 record.
