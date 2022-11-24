ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Neymar’s stunning sister Rafaella cheers on Brazil against Serbia in World Cup 2022 clash

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NEYMAR's stunning sister Rafaella Santos has shown her colours as she cheers on Brazil and her brother at the World Cup.

The Samba Boys had to wait a while to get their tournament up and running in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZcKL_0jMkyCC400
Rafaella was getting herself in the mood for Brazil's game against Serbia Credit: Instagram @rafaella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkbzI_0jMkyCC400
Rafaella was supporting her brother Neymar and Brazil in their bid for World Cup glory Credit: Instagram @rafaella

But they finally got to face Serbia in their opening group game tonight, four days after hosts Qatar kicked off proceedings.

Rafaella took to Instagram to show off her support for her country, who are targeting their first World Cup win since 2002.

The Brazilian beauty snapped herself pouting at the camera as she prepared for the game against Serbia.

Around her two men can be seen donning the Brazilian shirts and flag and colours.

In another picture, the model sits on the edge of the sofa with her face barely visible to the camera in a black and white snap.

What can be seen is the back of the shirt, which bears her name and the number 10, the same as what Neymar wears for his country.

She adds the caption: "Meu número preferido!" which translates as "My favorite number!"

Rafaella has always supported Neymar throughout his career and the pair appear to share a special sibling bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAAW0_0jMkyCC400
Rafaella is a social media sensation and posts gorgeous pics which wow her fans Credit: Instagram @rafaella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nK78p_0jMkyCC400
The glamorous model follows Brazil and her brother Neymar closely Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCysv_0jMkyCC400
Rafaella has 5.6million followers on Instagram

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON THE WORLD CUP

The relationship appeared so strong that the PSG star appeared to always be unavailable to play for his club around the same time as Rafaella's birthday.

But footie fans noticed that the 'curse' was finally broken this year.

There was almost no chance of Neymar missing the game against Serbia as he looks to lead his country to World Cup glory.

Brazil were beaten by Belgium at their last attempt to land the Jules Rimet trophy in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sblib_0jMkyCC400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28i9rp_0jMkyCC400

And in their home tournament four years earlier, Brazil were famously humbled and humiliated by Germany in the semi-finals.

If they are to make it that far this time round, they will have to navigate their way out of a group containing Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEjoX_0jMkyCC400
The Brazilian beauty enjoys a close bond with brother Neymar Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dXtv_0jMkyCC400
Rafaella will be hoping to cheer Brazil all the way to the final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxoXg_0jMkyCC400
Neymar has infamously been injured or suspended around the time of his sister's birthday

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals

Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
AFP

Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites

Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. Local side Fehervar FC, which usually trains at the stadium during the winter, can use other pitches in the city.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
887K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy