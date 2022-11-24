ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cP0vW_0jMkwHxn00

DETROIT — (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions.

Coach Sean McDermott said he didn't have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.

Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game.

The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.

His injury was another setback for a banged-up defense that was without injured defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa along with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deshuan Watson reinstated from NFL ban for Browns debut vs. Texans: 'He'll be ready to roll'

Deshaun Watson is officially back. The Browns quarterback suspended 11 games by the NFL amid 24 civil allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct has been reinstated and joined Cleveland's 53-man roster on Monday at the conclusion of his ban. He's been practicing with the team since he was eligible on Nov. 16 and will "be ready to roll" against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefansksi.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

College Football Week 13 Overreaction: Michigan goes back to back against Ohio State, LSU loses their playoff chances & is Caleb Williams the Heisman front-runner?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest games from college football’s 2022 rivalry week. This past weekend provided some much needed clarity in the College Football Playoff picture, so the...
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
140K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy