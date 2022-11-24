Read full article on original website
Local advocate for the disabled speaks at Albany Rally for investments in direct care
Read the speech by Arc Allegany-Steuben’s Peer Support Specialist, Joe Damiano. Hundreds of advocates from The Arc New York (including advocates from The Arc Allegany-Steuben) and the New York Disability Advocates partners rallied together in the NYS Capitol War Room on Wednesday, November 17, 2022, calling for investments in the Direct Support Professional workforce and the services that are essential to supporting New Yorkers with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD).
The age-old Thanksgiving question gets a definitive answer
White meat widely favored over dark, one in nine skip the bird. Thanksgiving 2023 is officially over, Wellsville and Hornell have both launched into Christmas mode and most of the leftovers are gone. You probably ate too much, and you probably ate turkey. Did you know Americans eat 40 million...
Jason Thomas Lane, 47, Wellsville
Jason Thomas Lane, 47, passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in Allentown. He was born August 17, 1975 in Tucson, Arizona the son of Charles T. and Rose M. (Vigil) Lane. On August 10, 2008, in Ridley, PA he married Emily Virginia Butts who survives. Jason was raised in Tucson,...
Cherlayne T. “Layne” Short, Wellsville
Cherlayne T. “Layne” SHORT, 69, of Wellsville, NY, died Friday, November 25, 2022 in Wellsville Manor Care Center. Born December 27, 1952, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Bruce V. Sr. and Wilma Withey Taggart. On February 14, 1982, in Wellsville, she married Frank D. Short, Jr., who survives.
Connie M. Shuttleworth, 72, Wellsville
Connie M. Shuttleworth, 72, passed away on Wednesday (November 23, 2022) at Guthrie Corning Hospital following a brief illness. Connie was born on February 18, 1950 in Hornell to Laurence E. “Bud” and Dolores M. (Osmin) Morris. She was a 1968 graduate of Wellsville Central School. Connie worked...
Holiday Luncheon in Alfred set for this Friday December 2
At the Union University Church Center, Corner of Church and Main Street, Alfred NY. 11-1:30, Friday, December 2 Community members across the area are invited. Share this event with us, a traditional time to enjoy good company and a delicious lunch. Dine on delectable homemade hot soups, sandwiches, and pies....
Walt Mackney to serve as Undersheriff to new Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello
Allegany County Sheriff-Elect Scott Cicirello announced today that he has chosen retired New York State Police Senior Investigator Walter D. Mackney to serve as Undersheriff when he assumes the office Jan. 1, 2023. Sheriff-elect Cicirello said, “Mackney is detail-oriented with strong leadership skills and a 43 year history in law...
Poll of the Week: Should the Allegany County Sheriff Department go on the offensive
The question of a “road patrol” and a “drug task force” for our readers. The big news today in Allegany County was the announcement that veteran lawman Walt Mackney will be the new Undersheriff. Mackney will serve as the wingman to newly elected Scott Cicirello who will succeed current Sheriff Rick Whitney who is retiring from decades in law enforcement.
Galeton, Pike Township Back in 67 Legislative District, Causer Says
Effective Dec. 1, the Potter County communities of Galeton and Pike Township will again be part of the 67th Legislative District served by Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter). A decade ago, these communities were shifted into the 68th Legislative District. However, due to population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census,...
Fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston County
Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty advises of a fatal bulldozer accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the Town of Leicester. On November 26th, 2022 at approximately 5:50 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency personnel responded to Dunkley Road in the Town of Leicester for the report of a male run over by a bulldozer.
New York State Police reports
Cattaraugus County: Man gets shot during a domestic dispute. On November 27, 2022, Machias-based Troopers arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55, of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony) for recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon. At 7:48 p.m. that day Troopers responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation alleges that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated to another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. Tingue was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
