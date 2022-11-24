Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
Accused Club Q shooter’s mom cited for disorderly conduct
The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect was cited for disorderly conduct the day after her son allegedly shot and killed five people and wounded 17 others.
Homicide investigation underway following disturbance
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
Man assaulted in Memorial Park, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an assault after a man was shot in the foot early Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The suspect of the assault is a White man, about 6’1″ athletic build with blue eyes and silver hair. He is about 55 years old and was last […]
Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
KKTV
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning. Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect. “Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted...
KKTV
Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a traffic control signal pole, causing a second crash. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a car crashed into a traffic control signal pole at Dublin and Flintridge, knocking it into the roadway. The driver, who was identified by police as Richard Beaudoin, was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash.
KKTV
Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night. On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.
Suspect of shooting on Knoll Lane turns himself in
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect of a shooting has turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the death of a man Friday afternoon on Nov. 25. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers located a victim and administered […]
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
KKTV
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police. Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Updated: 3 hours ago. El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An investigation tied to Postmaster...
Domestic violence suspect dies after being shot by Fountain police
The domestic violence suspect shot by a police officer Sunday has died of his injuries, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release Saturday. On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., the Fountain Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive in Fountain.
Multiple car crashes bring down traffic light pole
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Flintridge Drive and Dublin Boulevard was closed temporarily after two separate crashes into a traffic light on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 p.m. Sunday night a single car crashed into a traffic light pole, and the pole ended up in […]
Apartment shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley
(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday evening on Nov. 26. EPSO said the shooting was near the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. According to deputies, one victim was transported to […]
KKTV
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said this happened Saturday evening at the Hampton Village Apartments on Hampton South, just off of B Street. One person was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries. The sheriff’s office has not given an update on the victim’s condition as of Sunday morning.
Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business. Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD. If […]
'A tragic and horrible situation': Colorado emergency doctor recounts aftermath of Club Q shooting
Katy Picard, an emergency medicine physician at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, was having a fairly quiet shift last Saturday, with only a few patients in need of treatment, when a nurse gave her the news that changed everything. “One of the nurses came over to tell me that there was...
Old San Isabel fire evacs lifted, now 85% contained
UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 5:32 p.m. (RYE, Colo.) — The Old San Isabel fire is now 85% contained, and evacuation orders have now been lifted from residents of Table Mountain Road, though they remain on pre-evacuation notice. PCSO said the reception center at Colorado City Rec Center is now closed. The fire has burned 127 acres, […]
Person of interest located in homicide investigation
UPDATE: FRIDAY 11/25/2022 2:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has located Stephanie Lopez, a person of interest in the homicide investigation. If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of Lopez, contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. If you would like to remain […]
Wildfire burns more than 100 acres in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon after a wildfire sparked in the town of Rye. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 2:44 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was about 127 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene. The Sheriff's Office adjusted its estimate of the size of the fire, which it had previously said was 200 acres.
