EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said this happened Saturday evening at the Hampton Village Apartments on Hampton South, just off of B Street. One person was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries. The sheriff’s office has not given an update on the victim’s condition as of Sunday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO