Porterville Recorder
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 ARKANSAS 74, TROY 61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Phillips 6-12, Eugene 2-3, Muhammad 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Turner 0-2, Punter 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Phillips 2, Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Eugene 4, Phillips 3, Punter 3, Turner 3, Williams 2, Fields, Muhammad, Tshimanga).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 77, Seattle 66
SEATTLE (5-1) Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Rajkovic 4-10 0-0 10, Udenyi 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 5-13 4-4 15, Tyson 7-18 0-0 18, Grigsby 4-12 0-0 10, Reiley 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 24-73 8-8 66. WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49
Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47
MISSISSIPPI (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.297, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Thompson 2-4, Baker 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Eaton 1-3, Collins 0-6, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Igbokwe 2, Collins 1, Davis 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Igbokwe 2, Scott 1, Baker 1, Taylor 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 120
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Nevada 78, Sam Houston St. 60
SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-1) Ezeagu 1-3 1-3 3, Ikpe 4-6 0-2 9, Grant 4-13 3-3 12, May 4-9 0-0 9, Powers 4-7 2-2 12, Ray 1-4 8-9 10, Wilkerson 0-5 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-1 0, Scroggins 0-1 1-2 1, Huefner 0-2 4-4 4, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-26 60.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 129, Houston 113
HOUSTON (113) E.Gordon 4-10 0-0 11, Smith Jr. 3-4 0-0 9, Sengun 7-14 4-5 18, Ja.Green 5-15 6-8 17, K.Porter Jr. 4-9 0-0 12, Eason 2-6 1-2 6, Garuba 2-2 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-9 3-5 15, Fernando 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 1-3 1-1 3, Christopher 1-2 2-2 4, Mathews 1-6 0-0 3, Nix 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 39-85 19-25 113.
Porterville Recorder
Marist 52, Columbia 39
COLUMBIA (2-7) Bedri 0-4 3-6 3, Odunowo 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-9 4-4 6, Brown 3-10 0-0 7, De La Rosa 5-9 0-0 14, McLean 3-9 1-2 7, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-52 8-12 39.
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
ORLANDO (102) Bol 10-15 1-3 24, Houstan 1-4 0-0 3, Banchero 9-17 5-10 24, F.Wagner 8-16 2-3 21, G.Harris 7-12 1-1 19, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, M.Wagner 0-2 2-2 2, Hampton 1-7 0-0 2, K.Harris 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 38-80 13-22 102. BROOKLYN (109) Durant 19-24 4-4 45, O'Neale 2-7...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 6-13 0-0 14, Pokusevski 4-10 0-0 11, Robinson-Earl 4-11 0-0 10, Giddey 3-9 1-1 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-21 16-18 31, Bazley 0-2 2-2 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 3-6 2-2 8, K.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Mann 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 34-92 21-23 101. NEW ORLEANS (105)
Porterville Recorder
Boston 140, Charlotte 105
CHARLOTTE (105) McDaniels 9-12 2-2 24, Washington 5-9 3-4 16, Plumlee 2-5 0-2 4, Maledon 4-13 2-2 11, Oubre Jr. 11-18 0-1 22, Jones 4-11 0-0 9, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-7 0-0 2, McGowens 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 42-86 10-15 105. BOSTON (140) G.Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Tatum...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State
Should they stay or should they go?
Porterville Recorder
UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62
INCARNATE WORD (4-4) Dennis 10-19 2-2 22, Griscti 0-3 0-0 0, Cisse 6-14 3-3 19, Miller 2-9 0-0 5, Swaby 4-7 0-0 8, Cruz 2-6 2-2 6, Morgan 0-4 1-2 1, Payne 0-2 1-1 1. Totals 24-64 9-10 62. UTSA (5-3) Germany 6-14 3-4 15, Addo-Ankrah 2-6 2-2 7, Buggs...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 3, Columbus 2
Columbus0110—2 Vegas won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 6 (McNabb, Marchessault), 15:59. 2, Vegas, Carrier 8 (Whitecloud), 16:55. Second Period_3, Columbus, Gaudreau 8 (Gavrikov, Nyquist), 13:50. Third Period_4, Columbus, Jenner 9 (Gaudreau, Nyquist), 12:11. Overtime_None. Shootout_Vegas 2 (Roy NG, Marchessault G, Theodore NG, Stone NG, Kessel NG, Cotter...
