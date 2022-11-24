ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mould and red tape: Ukrainians hosted in UK struggle to find own housing

Viktoriya arrived in the UK in March after fleeing war-torn east Ukraine with her two sons and their cat and dog. Kateryna, a music teacher and singer from Dnipro in east Ukraine, was offered a teaching job in London after having to leave her sponsor in Wales at the end of six months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy