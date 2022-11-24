Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
kttn.com
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
KCK mother, kids thankful to be alive after 2-alarm apartment fire
The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a two-alarm fire broke out at the Rainbow Ridge Apartments Saturday night. Daira Smith says she is grateful to be alive after losing everything.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
Leawood, Overland Park police investigate armed robberies
Leawood and Overland Park police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores Sunday to determine if the crimes are connected.
Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri
A pedestrian died in a crash Saturday evening on eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue, in Independence, Missouri.
Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
Child 5 or younger dies Monday in accidental shooting in KCK
A child who was five years old or younger died after accidentally shooting themselves Monday in Kansas City, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Man being treated for severe burns after townhome fire Friday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was taken to a hospital Friday evening after he was hurt in a fire at a townhome. Firefighters were called about 6 p.m. to Northwest Mokane Avenue near Caney Creek Drive in Kansas City and reported smoke and fire coming from the structure when they arrived.
KMZU
Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire
Three people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found at Wyandotte County Lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake. Ahmed Abdulkadir of KCK was identified as the man found on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. Deputies reported to the lake, located...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Two JoCo Residents Injured in Head-on Collision
Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.
KCTV 5
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for multiple burglaries, thefts in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of committing multiple burglaries and thefts in Kansas City, Missouri. Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
One man seriously injured in fire in Kansas City’s Northland
One man was seriously injured with severe burns Friday night after a fire on Mokane Avenue in Kansas City's Northland.
Driver dies, child injured in crash on U.S. 71 Highway near Bannister Road
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a car overturned on the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at Blue River Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
