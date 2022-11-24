Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.

