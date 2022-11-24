ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash

Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

kmmo.com

WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two JoCo Residents Injured in Head-on Collision

Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for multiple burglaries, thefts in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of committing multiple burglaries and thefts in Kansas City, Missouri. Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
KANSAS CITY, MO

