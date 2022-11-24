Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47
MISSISSIPPI (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.297, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Thompson 2-4, Baker 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Eaton 1-3, Collins 0-6, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Igbokwe 2, Collins 1, Davis 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Igbokwe 2, Scott 1, Baker 1, Taylor 1,...
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 87, NORTHWESTERN 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Federiko). Turnovers: 9 (Cummings 2, Hinson 2, Hugley 2, Burton, Elliott, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 5 (Cummings, Federiko,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 ARKANSAS 74, TROY 61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Phillips 6-12, Eugene 2-3, Muhammad 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Turner 0-2, Punter 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Phillips 2, Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Eugene 4, Phillips 3, Punter 3, Turner 3, Williams 2, Fields, Muhammad, Tshimanga).
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 71, FISK 55
Percentages: FG .311, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (T.Thompson 3-7, Goodman 1-2, Davenport 0-1, McNelkan 0-1, Payne 0-1, Lockett 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodman). Turnovers: 24 (Reed 5, Lockett 4, T.Thompson 4, Jones 3, Ashley 2, Goodman 2, Rogers 2, Davenport, McNelkan). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 77, Seattle 66
SEATTLE (5-1) Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Rajkovic 4-10 0-0 10, Udenyi 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 5-13 4-4 15, Tyson 7-18 0-0 18, Grigsby 4-12 0-0 10, Reiley 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 24-73 8-8 66. WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 129, Houston 113
HOUSTON (113) E.Gordon 4-10 0-0 11, Smith Jr. 3-4 0-0 9, Sengun 7-14 4-5 18, Ja.Green 5-15 6-8 17, K.Porter Jr. 4-9 0-0 12, Eason 2-6 1-2 6, Garuba 2-2 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-9 3-5 15, Fernando 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 1-3 1-1 3, Christopher 1-2 2-2 4, Mathews 1-6 0-0 3, Nix 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 39-85 19-25 113.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60
Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58
Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49
Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 140, Charlotte 105
Percentages: FG .488, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McDaniels 4-6, Washington 3-5, McGowens 2-4, Jones 1-3, Maledon 1-4, Bouknight 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (McGowens, Washington). Turnovers: 20 (Maledon 5, McDaniels 3, Oubre Jr. 3, Richards 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2,...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 99, HOWARD PAYNE 41
Percentages: FG .262, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (McKenzie 2-2, Castillo 1-1, Godfrey 1-3, Presley 1-3, Ja.Johnson 0-1, Myart 0-1, Poag 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Shorter 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Koehler 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey 2, Buhl). Turnovers: 19 (Bailey 3, Shorter...
Porterville Recorder
Marist 52, Columbia 39
COLUMBIA (2-7) Bedri 0-4 3-6 3, Odunowo 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-9 4-4 6, Brown 3-10 0-0 7, De La Rosa 5-9 0-0 14, McLean 3-9 1-2 7, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-52 8-12 39.
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
Porterville Recorder
MILWAUKEE 84, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68
Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnes 4-8, Smart 3-4, Larson 1-4, Russell 1-5, Harris 1-7, Gowins 0-1, Branson 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Mitchell 2, N.Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Branson 3, Harris 2, Smart 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
Percentages: FG .475, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (G.Harris 4-6, Bol 3-6, F.Wagner 3-6, Banchero 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Houstan 1-3, K.Harris 0-2, M.Wagner 0-2, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bol 2, G.Harris 2, Schofield). Turnovers: 18 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 4, G.Harris 3, Hampton...
