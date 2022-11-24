From the National Weather Service - Duluth MN and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • November 26, 2022. While the cold temperatures in mid-November caused ice to form on some inland lakes and rivers, warmer temperatures this weekend will cause that ice to weaken and break up. This early season thin ice is NOT yet safe to venture on just yet. If you must, be prepared to self-rescue from the cold water.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO