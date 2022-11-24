Read full article on original website
Sunday forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 27, 2022. Today will be a fairly quiet day, though nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. For most it will be dry, though there is a chance for freezing drizzle over Iron County, which could lead to slick roads.
Weekend forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 26, 2022. Multiple rounds of wintry precipitation will move through the Northland into the mid week. A cold front moving through will bring a snow/ice mix over Ashland and Iron county, with a glaze of ice possibly affecting travel on Sunday. A warm front on Monday will bring light snow to northeastern Minnesota before a larger system brings snow across our southwestern area. Snow totals above 2 inches will most likely occur in northwestern Wisconsin.
Snowy system trending east
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 27, 2022. The snowy system expected for Tuesday into Wednesday has trended towards the east decreasing the snowfall threat in Minnesota, but northwest Wisconsin will likely still see an impactful storm.
VIDEO: Surfing the Gales of November
Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
Thin Ice? Think Twice.
From the National Weather Service - Duluth MN and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • November 26, 2022. While the cold temperatures in mid-November caused ice to form on some inland lakes and rivers, warmer temperatures this weekend will cause that ice to weaken and break up. This early season thin ice is NOT yet safe to venture on just yet. If you must, be prepared to self-rescue from the cold water.
AICHO Holds Market of Indigenous, Bipoc, Diverse Vendors
DULUTH, Minn. — Dozens of indigenous, BIPOC, and diverse vendors gathered for Biboon Bimaadiziwin, a winter market in Duluth. The market, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, was hosted by AICHO in their Cultural Center in West Duluth. Covid-19 has stopped this winter event for the past two...
Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville
If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus stop is at Buchanan...
Northland Neon breathes life into old signs and new creations
Dave Anderson - Northern News Now - November 25, 2022. It’s hard to hold a conversation in the Northland Neon shop on Woodland Avenue in Duluth. The hum and hiss of high-voltage, vacuums, and pumps keep a dull roar going on all through the workday. You need to be part chemist, part electrician, and part artist to work on neon signs.
Homegrown Music Festival 2023 Talent Registration Now Open
DULUTH, Minn.–Homegrown organizers are already thinking spring by asking local musicians to put their names in the hat to get a chance to share their talent. If you’re a musician, or know one, now is the time to register to be a part of the music festival. The...
Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway
A brother and sister from Holyoke, Wisconsin were killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. The crash happened near 4860 Highway 23 in rural Carlton County, on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, around 1:15 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says 19-year-old Kaden J. Tuura...
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 A.M. -- Officials have confirmed both victims died in the crash. The driver, 19-year-old Kaden James Tuura of Duluth, and the passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura of Barnum, died when their car lost control on an icy road. Neither was wearing seatbelts. A GoFundMe has been set...
A brother, father, son and uncle
“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden. When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.” ...
Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, after he pleaded guilty in October. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together...
