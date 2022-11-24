Brazil 2 Serbia 0: Richarlison scores stunning double including best goal of tournament in perfect World Cup 2022 start

RICHARLISON eased Brazilian nerves with a brilliant matchwinning burst - but legend Neymar reignited anxiety by going off injured

The Tottenham striker poached a 62nd minute opener then fired home an acrobatic volley to sink stubborn Serbia.

Richarlison twists for the goal of the tournament so far ot double Brazil's lead Credit: Getty

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – NOVEMBER 24: Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Credit: Getty

Until then Serbia had frustrated a Brazilian side who increasingly got on top.

Alex Sandro thundered a drive off the post shortly before Richarlison intervened - just as his national boss had predicted.

Tite said beforehand that the former Everton hero smelt of goals.

And his sharpness outshine PSG icon Neymar, who was in tears after going off injured late on, having operated in a deeper role.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus came on for Richarlison late on before Antony replaced Neymar as Brazil comfortably saw out victory

FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW

Richarlison hails his opener as Brazil finally beak down Serbia in Doha Credit: Getty