Brazil 2 Serbia 0: Richarlison scores stunning double including best goal of tournament in perfect World Cup 2022 start
RICHARLISON eased Brazilian nerves with a brilliant matchwinning burst - but legend Neymar reignited anxiety by going off injured
The Tottenham striker poached a 62nd minute opener then fired home an acrobatic volley to sink stubborn Serbia.
Until then Serbia had frustrated a Brazilian side who increasingly got on top.
Alex Sandro thundered a drive off the post shortly before Richarlison intervened - just as his national boss had predicted.
Tite said beforehand that the former Everton hero smelt of goals.
And his sharpness outshine PSG icon Neymar, who was in tears after going off injured late on, having operated in a deeper role.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus came on for Richarlison late on before Antony replaced Neymar as Brazil comfortably saw out victory
