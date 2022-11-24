ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Richarlison score outrageous overhead kick for Brazil against Serbia at World Cup as fans all say the same thing

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago
RICHARLISON scored a SENSATIONAL overhead kick for Brazil against Serbia in the World Cup favourites' opening game in Qatar.

The Tottenham forward, 25, got off the mark shortly after an hour on Thursday evening, reacting first from a Vinicius Jr shot to lash home the rebound.

Richarlison acrobatically scored a wonder goal for Brazil Credit: EPA
The Tottenham man wowed the crowd with a startling finish Credit: AP
Richarlison celebrated scoring his second goal of the game Credit: AP

But 11 minutes later he doubled his tally for the evening in breathtaking fashion.

Vinicius crossed into the penalty area and Richarlison did the rest, teeing himself up before acrobatically swivelling to lash an outrageous effort into the corner beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

And football fans feel it may have already won the Puskas award for goal of the year.

Reacting on social media, one person said: "NOW THAT IS ABSOLUTELY EXCEPTIONAL FROM RICHARLISON…"

Another added: "Give him the Puskas award directly at the end of the match. What a goal from Richarlison."

A third said: "Ladies and gentlemen, for now Puskas' World Cup goal belongs to Richarlison 🇧🇷."

And a fourth added: "Oh yeah, Richarlison is winning the Puskas Award for sure. That was an amazing goal."

Richarlison has now scored 19 goals in 39 appearances for Brazil.

And, despite no goals for Spurs in the Premier League so far this season, he has nine in his last seven appearances at international level.

He will already have his eyes firmly set on the Golden Boot after registering a brace in the opening game.

Next up for Brazil is a clash with Switzerland on Monday, before their final group stage match against Cameroon four days later.

They remain the favourites to lift the World Cup on December 18 in what would be a record-extending sixth title.

Brazil previously won the competition in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

